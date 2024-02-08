Harry meets 'competitive' Panthers environment head on

Harry Wald has long been touted at Orange's next big thing but the man himself is keeping a lid on things as he embarks on a second season with Penrith Panthers juniors.
Wald has been named to start again on the wing for Penrith in their SG Ball clash with South Sydney Rabbitohs on Saturday, February 10.
The year 12 student made his Peter McDonald Premiership first grade debut for Orange Hawks in 2023, regularly played in reserves and enjoyed an unbeaten season with Hawks under 18s, including kicking a 100 metre goal line dropout in the grand final.
Despite the praise and accolades sent his way, Wald is acutely aware of the hard work he needs to put in and just how far he has to go.
"I'm keen for it," he said.
"I'm pretty nervous [ahead of games], there are some pretty good players I'm going up against but I've got a good team that will help me out, so it'll be good.
"It's my second year. I played a little bit last year but I'm hoping to play a fair few games this season.
"[Next year] I want to just find a spot in the SG Ball team again or maybe do a preseason somewhere and just have a job, live down there be a part of the squad."
He enjoyed a strong start to the representative season, kicking four out of four conversions as Penrith narrowly went down to St George Dragons.
While he played fullback for the Hawks under 18s last season, Wald has been transformed into a winger at Penrith and said he was enjoying being physically tested.
"I'm playing on the wing, they've taught me how to do my job and I've still got a lot to learn but it's really good and it's a great coaching staff which makes it a lot easier for me," he said.
"It's just very competitive and physical. The physicality at Hawks training is also pretty tough but [at Penrith] it's that next level where everyone wants to reach their end goal.
"They're very physical. My size, it helps you out a little bit, but there are other boys that are solid and tall and very mobile.
"It's kind of an equal playing field in the end."
With Hawks only recently beginning preseason training, Wald said he was unsure what grade he would predominately play in 2024 but had spoken to head coach Shane Rodney.
"He [Shane] talked to me a little bit about it and I think Penrith wants me to play a bit of grade and get used to it," he said.
"I'll figure out what's gonna happen but I'm open to anything really."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.