Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Harry meets 'competitive' Panthers environment head on

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
February 8 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Harry Wald has long been touted at Orange's next big thing but the man himself is keeping a lid on things as he embarks on a second season with Penrith Panthers juniors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.