Former Hawks halfback backs new club to strike late in season

Jack Huxley Oval is a long way from the Peter McDonald Premiership preliminary final but Ben Blimka says he's up for the challenge of a rebuild.
The new Molong Bulls halfback made his debut for the club as they lost 26-6 to Manildra Rhinos on Sunday, April 7.
Doubles to Max Yelland and Lawrence Fogg got the job done for the defending Woodbridge Cup premiers against a new-look Bulls side.
Molong struggled for most of 2023, finishing with the wooden spoon, but enjoyed a productive off-season in which they lured several PMP names, including Blimka.
The play maker steered Orange Hawks one game short of a grand final with fellow Bulls recruits Harry Gersbach, Kade Barrow and Jye Barrow also donning the Hawks jersey in the preliminary final.
All four plus Orange CYMS' Ryan Banks took to the field for Molong.
Blimka said it was good to get the first game out of the way after a long off-season.
"That's the first game I've played," he said.
"I didn't get to play any of the trials so the fitness level is down a bit, I got hit with two cramps at the end there.
"But it's the first game, we'll see what happens, rolling on through the week.
"They beat us by 20 but still this is a new team playing in their first game together. We're just looking to progress through the year and try and see what we can do at the back end."
Molong's improvement was clear to see, not letting the Rhinos run away with it and continuing to aim up in the middle throughout the 80 minutes.
In the corresponding game in 2023, Manildra thumped the Bulls 62-6.
Blimka said it would take time for the new faces to gel but said he was settling in well after being lured over by friends.
"Jack Gersbach and Ryan Banks, the captain-coaches are two of my best mates.
"So they moved out and then asked me if I wanted to play and I said yes, so here I am.
"It's very good [pre-season]. A new group of boys so we're just trying to build combinations of that round one.
"We had a good hit out but Manildra was just too good in the end."
Player movement between the PMP and Woodbridge Cup has been a hot topic in the offseason.
So, with one game done and dusted, how does cup footy compare to group?
"It's a forwards game, the whole game the forwards rolling up the middle," Blimka said.
"Peter McDonald Premiership is the same but it's just a bit quicker.
"It's tough."
