Check out the 2024 Orange Hawks outfit

It's January, so that means it's preseason for the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Orange Hawks have wasted no time starting preseason training at Bloomfield Ovals on Monday evening.
The Orange Hawks have announced their new coaches for the 2024 teams.
First grade will be lead by Shane Rodney, Bobby Wykamp, Marty Lyden and Toddy Barrow. Reserve grade will be coached by Jarrod Morgan, Todd Barrow, Lawrence Fogg and Kyle Burns.
Under 18s will be coached by Jarod Brodrick, Phil Mooney, Wayne Porter and Jase Greenhalgh. League tag will be coached by Jake Kelly and Max Wilson.
