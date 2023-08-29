Orange Hawks coach Shane Rodney believes the club is well placed to remain at the top of the Peter McDonald Premiership for "years".
Rodney was named Group 10 coach of the year at the annual awards night at Bathurst Panthers on Friday, August 25.
"I was just there on the night to support our players actually so when I got it it was a bit of a shock," he said.
"I'm grateful for the award and I suppose it's a reflection of how the boys have gone this year. It could have gone to a number of coaches across the group so I'm very honoured."
Having landed in Orange in 2022, the former NRL premiership winner immediately got to work turning Hawks around.
After missing the finals by one point last year and a slow start in 2023, Hawks put together a strong run to finish second and Rodney said he was keen to continue his work in 2024.
In the immediate future however the two blues play Mudgee Dragons at Glen Willow on Saturday for a spot in the grand final.
"It has been a nice change having come from Sydney, the family have settled in really well," he said.
"When I first came to the club last year they were in a transition period but they had a lot of good juniors and still do.
"I could see in a few years time they would be in a really strong position and we are seeing that now.
"I think the club is in a good position moving forward and that was always the plan, to build them up and make them strong for years to come."
Rodney also paid tribute to the unbeaten Hawks under 18s who face Dubbo CYMS in their preliminary final.
He said the strong junior contingent would hold the club in good stead in the coming years.
"The under 18s are going to be really hard to beat, the next group of under 18s are going to be strong so hopefully that transitions through to reserve grade and they can have a stronger season," he said.
"We are seeing [the change] in first grade, I have a number of guys who are 18 or 19 this year in there at the moment and they are only going to get better.
"They have come along in leaps and bounds and there are a number of kids in under 18s I wouldn't hesitate to put in first grade either."
