Orange Hawks beat Bathurst St Pat's to secure top four finals spot

Dominic Unwin
Updated August 13 2023 - 6:31pm, first published 6:30pm
Orange Hawks forward Nathan Potts says his side is ready to take on Dubbo CYMS in finals after a chaotic 80 minutes at Wade Park on Sunday, August 13.

