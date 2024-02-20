Manning on breakout year, Rodney's influence and the noise from CYMS

Two years ago Ryan Manning moved back home and rocked up to Orange Hawks training as a tried and tested five-eighth.
But after a few training sessions new coach Shane Rodney had a career-changing idea for the youngster.
Fast forward to 2024 and the Hawks number one is coming off a breakthrough year after helping lead his team to a preliminary final.
But success hasn't come overnight with countless hours dedicated to learning his craft to become one of the most dynamic players in the Peter McDonald Premiership.
"It's no secret that fullback was a pretty new position for me when I moved back to Orange," he said.
"I was in Sydney for a year and played all my juniors and rep footy in Orange at five-eighth.
"When Shane came to town the opportunity came up to play fullback so it's taken a couple of years to learn the position and make it my own.
"But I felt like last year was a really good one and I finally learnt my role in the team and how I can benefit the team in that position, which was good."
Manning credits Rodney for helping him transition to one of the game's most mentally and physically demanding positions.
He was often called upon to marshal the defensive line as Hawks earned a reputation for being tough to crack while he was the club's leading try-scorer with 11 and the PMP's second highest point-scorer with 140.
"When I played five-eighth my strongest attribute was my running game so I guess he just wanted me to have a crack there and see how it went," he said.
"I think it's more of a mentally draining position. You've got to be really focused and set your field right to defend the best you can.
"Shane's really good with it. When we do a video session he really highlights what you could be doing better to affect the defensive line.
"He obviously has heaps of experience and he's one of the best coaches I've ever had.
"I definitely wouldn't have had the year I had last year without having him there. He's been massive for all of us."
After a slow start in 2023, Hawks found a rhythm and fell just short of a grand final appearance.
However they enter 2024 almost under the radar with Rodney promoting youth instead of opening up the chequebook, in stark contrast to their green and gold rivals.
Manning said the CYMS rebuild was good for the game and the lack of attention suited the Two Blues just fine.
"It's very exciting for CYMS and the whole town's obviously excited to see how they go this year and they've made some really good signings," he said.
"We had a really good year and everyone sort of counted us out. We haven't really made any signings this year and we're not really fussed about that because we've got a really good group there.
"There's a lot of really good under 18s kids coming up and there's a great opportunity for them to get a role in the team and make the most out of it.
"We're not really fussed that we're flying under the radar."
