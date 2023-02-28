If you thought we were going to run away with our tails between our legs over our BOIDC pre-season predictions, then boy, were you wrong.
In the two weeks leading up to the beginning of the 2022/23 season, we highlighted all ten teams; from squads, to big additions and key losses, we had it all.
But what got the people really talking was where in the ladder we predicated their favourite team would finish by season's end.
With just one round of cricket left to play, we thought it was about time that we offered a "mea culpa" to a few clubs, but also a "told you so" to a couple others.
First up, let's take a look at the predictions that we were on the money with, or at least came pretty close.
Granted, a lot can still change after the last two weeks of action, but we're going to take our victory lap of City Colts right now.
After finishing in fifth place the season prior, we predicted the Bathurst outfit to land one spot lower, in sixth position. And after 13 rounds, lo and behold, the Colts are running sixth, with a tough matchup against Cavaliers left on the slate.
Once again, it has been Henry Shoemark leading the way with 493 runs. With just six points separating themselves and a finals spot, this could still change, but we'll have to wait and see.
From battling for post-season action, to battling against the wooden spoon, I think it's fair to say our assumptions that this season wasn't going to go great for either Centennials Bulls or Bathurst City Redbacks was correct.
For the Bulls, it was like they were never here at all. Predicted to come ninth, the side pulled the pin on their season after just four rounds - featuring three abandonments and one loss. This decision didn't come out of nowhere, with Centennials pulling out of the Royal Hotel Cup just a few months prior to their BOIDC exodus.
We predicted them to come ninth...who knew we should have predicted DNF.
As for the Redbacks, although they weren't nearly as bad as we thought they would be, three wins and an eighth place finish certainly isn't great.
After losing former skipper Joey Coughlan in the off-season, it was hard to see how Bathurst City would score enough runs to push for a finals spot...and as such, we predicted them to take home the wooden spoon. They weren't that bad, but they did win just one of their five two-day games and only managed to score 200 in an innings three times all season.
Predicted to come third, the always competitive Orange outfit is currently in second place and has every opportunity to nab first with a late surge.
With skipper Matt Corben still leading from the front with 490 runs, I think it's only fair to honour the wicket-keeper by making this reflection one of few words.
With four self-given ticks next to our name, that leaves us with six predictions which were less on the money.
We'll look at where things stand down the bottom, and bring up Centrals, who have had a season from hell in all grades, not just the BOIDC competition.
We anticipated the red and blacks to finish in eighth, and while running in ninth and last place doesn't seem that far off, it's the manner in which they have lost which has us careful not to claim bragging rights.
The goal was to win a premiership this year, but instead, Centrals have failed to win a single match...far from pretty viewing in what is the club's 50th season.
Next up is a package deal, because we didn't think there would be much separating them at the start of the season and that has proved to be true...just a little further down the ladder than we anticipated.
We are of course, speaking of St Pat's Old Boys and Rugby Union.
Having expected these teams to be battling it out for the minor premiership, instead they find themselves locked on points and vying for the fourth and final finals spot.
Although St Pat's have won two more games than Rugby so far, they only find themselves in fourth by the slimmest of quotient margins - 1.57 to 1.56.
With Rugby set to take on Centrals and St Pat's facing ORC, one would have to predict Rugby - whom we thought would finish first - to sneak in, leaving St Pat's and their predicted second place finish, missing out entirely.
Speaking of ORC however, their final round clash could see them playing a game of snakes and ladders.
Having been predicted to finish in fifth, they currently sit third; eight points out of first place, but just six points ahead of fourth and fifth. With the aforementioned match against St Pat's upcoming, the Tigers could find themselves out of the finals completely after spending much of the season either in first or second place. If that were to happen, our prediction would turn into a correct one.
But, one thing I have done over and over again is underestimate the Oberon boys; not this time. I believe they will come good when it matters most and pull out a victory to secure a finals spot.
Our biggest blunders of the season.
Without a doubt, we got the predictions of Orange City and CYMS extremely wrong,
In the case of the former, we'll take a little solace in saying that nobody would have predicted the Warriors losing skipper Brett Causer so early in the season through injury.
Having predicted them to finish fourth and once again battle it out for a title, they instead find themselves in seventh place and mathematically eliminated from finals contention heading into round 14. Not our finest moment.
But what is worse is the gap between CYMS' predicted finish and where they currently sit.
Seventh was where we thought they would be come the end of this season...pretty good for a team that finished ninth the year before, right? Wrong.
They have so far proven all the nay-sayers wrong to sit undefeated in first place.
Off-season additions of Joey Coughlan and Will Oldham have definitely proved helpful, but what has been more impressive is the depth that the club has produced this season, with all four grades in with a shot of taking home some silverware.
How will things finish off after this round? Well, I guess we'll all just have to wait and see.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
