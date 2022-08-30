In what may very well be the signing of the off-season so far, Joey Coughlan has announced he is not only switching sides, but switching cities.
The former Bathurst City Redbacks skipper will play for CYMS in the 2022/23 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition and said it was an injury suffered during the rugby league season which opened up the move.
"Initially I was meant to go to Dubbo CYMS, but with my injury that I sustained in the footy season, that was no longer a viable option for me going forward," he said.
"I was after a change anyway and my work was 80 per cent Orange anyway, 20 per cent Mudgee, Bathurst Lithgow and all around the place. It just fitted in nicely to stick around Orange on a Monday and make that a big day."
Coughlan captained the Redbacks for the past five years and was part of the Central West Wranglers side which made it to the finals of the Plan B Regional Bash, where they fell to the ACT Aces at the SCG. He also played one match for Bathurst in the Western Zone Premier League and three in the Rod Hartas Trophy.
Across all competitions, Coughlan averaged a tick under 20 and admitted he had a "lean year" with the bat. But with the "fire still there", Coughlan is keen to not only have a bounce back year with CYMS, but with representative cricket as well.
"Yeah 100 per cent I am," he said when asked if he would put his name up for Orange rep selection.
"The fire is still there to play the best quality cricket I can and if Orange wanted me as part of their plans moving forward, I'd be open to the discussion."
Neither the Redbacks (seventh) nor CYMS (ninth) enjoyed the seasons they would have liked in 2021/22 and Coughlan is keen to help in any way he can.
"I couldn't believe where CYMS finished last year, because the games we played against them, they played a lot better than that," he said.
"I'm just trying to add a bit at the top. I've scored a few runs over the last few seasons, although last year was a bit lean. I'm looking to enjoy my cricket and give back a bit.
"I still don't know 100 per cent if I'm going to be right with my leg, but hopefully I can make a bit of a difference."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
