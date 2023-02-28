With only two weeks to go until the finals begin, the various ODCA ladders are well and truly starting to take shape.
But before we get to that, we have to look at who the best performers have been during the weekend of February 25.
Guess who's back, back again, Curran's back, tell a friend.
The CYMS skipper continues his purple patch with the bat, recording his fourth half-century of the third grade season.
This time, the green and golds needed every last run they could get, as despite Curran's 53, CYMS were bowled out for just 93 (more on that game to come).
Had the all-rounder returned to the red and blacks earlier in the season, who knows where Centrals would be situated in the standings.
Despite having won just the three third grade games all season - of which Dean was present for two - Centrals are still in with a chance of sneaking into the finals following victory over third-place Cavaliers over the weekend.
It was Dean's 76 which helped his side set 214 for victory, a total that proved too much to chase, despite the efforts of...
The big hitter was once again in fine form for Cavs, blasting his way to a well-played 79.
It wouldn't be enough though, as his side were bowled out for 198 in the final over of the game in pursuit of the lofty total.
To make matters worse, Barnes suffered a broken foot the following day during a rugby league match, essentially ending his season.
Not only are the students assured a place in the finals, they have suddenly found themselves in third place, with still more room to improve.
Just like last season, Kinross are peaking at the right time and look like they could be a threat to go back-to-back.
Their latest scalp were the table-topping CYMS side, with Shepherd guiding his flock to to a 28-run victory with a stylish 64.
The youngster has come on in leaps and bounds this season, showcasing his talents with both bat and ball.
On this occasion, the Centenary Cup all-rounder showed his class with both. First, it was the willow with which Biddle shined, notching 60 to propel CYMS to 7-133 against Orange City.
In the chase, the Warriors never really got going, losing wickets at regular intervals. Included in those was Biddle, who finished with figures of 2-10.
A name you would not expect to see on this list, the former CYMS first grade captain.
Coming back from injury, Le Lievre was relegated to seconds and more than proved why he is still one of the best cricketers going around the region.
Opening the bowling against Kinross, Le Lievre picked up three scalps, before backing up those efforts with the bat, hitting a steady 30. It wasn't CYMS day on the scoresheet, but Le Lievre could certainly hold his head up high.
Cavs second-graders tore through Centrals' batting line-up, dismissing the red and blacks for a measly 53.
Duffy played a big part in that, bagging three of the top five en-route to finish with figures of 4-12 from five overs.
Despite losing four wickets in the chase, Cavs were never in any true danger of losing the un-losable and now sit second on the ladder.
By far the standout bowler of the week, had the Australian selectors been down at Jack Brabham on Saturday, Brincat may well have found himself on a flight out to India the next day.
The off-spinner was CYMS' batting line-up in all sorts, utilising a deadly combination of dip and turn to bag 5-22, including the ever-so-valuable wicket of the green and gold skipper.
Brincat was the main reason the Warriors were able to bowl CYMS out for under 100, but unfortunately for them, it still wasn't quite enough.
The sometimes erratic Rocket Rod Streater was at hit best against Gladstone over the weekend, picking up 4-19 in just 3.5 overs...talk about exciting.
The Warriors are currently in second place in second grade and with two weeks to go, have every possibility of finishing as minor premiers.
The students were able to restrict CYMS' run-chase right from the get-go and Anderson played a big part in that.
Picking up the valuable wickets of John Mulhall and Brett Wykes - CYMS' captain and vice-captain - was just the beginning for Anderson who finished with 3-29 off his eight.
The final name on this list is one who helped bowl the green and golds to victory.
With only 93 runs to defend, CYMS had to be at its very best - taking wickets while not conceding runs.
The competition's leading wicket-taker proved his worth in both respects, finishing with 3-12 off five overs to help bowl City out for 88 to regain first place on the ladder.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.