To chase or not to chase.
That's the real question for any captain in a T20 match.
For Cavaliers skipper Matt Corben, his decision was not to chase, choosing to bat first in the Royal Hotel Bonnor Cup semi-final against Bathurst City Colts.
With that choice in mind, Corben needed to step up with the bat, and he did just that by scoring 68 at the top of the order, leading his side to a dominant total of 161 that proved too much for the men in blue as Cavaliers look to make up for last season's grand final loss to St Pat's.
Corben said despite his side's effort to make another grand final, they were always taking it one game at a time.
"Bonnor Cup is always one of those ones where it doesn't bode well if you start to look too far ahead in T20s," he said.
"It's just playing each game as well as you can and see where you end up. There's some very good teams that missed out on semi finals like St Pat's, it just goes to show whoever shows up on the day (wins)."
Corben teamed up with his opening partner Bailey Ferguson for a 111-run partnership to take the game away from City Colts early.
After both Ferguson (52) and Corben departed, the next top score for Cavaliers was Cameron Laird with 19.
Finishing with 8/161, the men in maroon justified its skipper's decision to bat with City Colts requiring a big effort.
"Going into that (sort of game) you want to set a total, runs on the board in any finals is always a positive," Corben said.
"Luckily enough Bailey and I got off to a bit of a flier which always helps and the boys at the end got us to 160 - we were pretty comfortable with 160 with our bowling attack."
The run chase was off to a horrible start when Josh Toole's bat when flying twice while trying to slog Angus Cumming to square leg.
Both Toole (7) and Henry Shoemark (4) were dismissed early for City Colts to be 2/15. Those two were also struck down by injury throughout the match.
With the away side two wickets down, Cavaliers never let up by putting on a phenomenal fielding display, highlighted by Kyle Buckley's one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Luke Clarke for 15 at 5/33.
Corben said it's not the first time he's seen his front-line seamer pull off an effort like that.
"He's taken a couple, he's pretty good off his own bowling," he said.
"But yeah obviously that's one of those ones where you stick the mit out and hope it sticks, you can't really train for that."
City Colts continued to struggle and never looked likely of pulling off a miracle with the next highest top-scores going to Israel Symington (16) and Dave Henderson (24*) with the side finishing on 8/108 after 20 overs.
Buckley was the best of the bowlers, taking 4/16 while Cumming finished with 3/28.
Corben agreed his side's exceptional effort in the field was the key to victory, with seven of the dismissals from catches, including three to Laird at first slip.
"At Cavaliers in any grade we pride ourselves on fielding," he said.
"It's one of those things I hound into the boys, it's three skills not just two in cricket. Fielding's one of those areas where you can make up a lot of runs with ground fielding and catches and we did that really well."
Cavaliers will now meet Rugby Union in the grand final after the latter knocked off ORC in its semi-final.
Corben believes his side will just take the game in its stride.
"I always tell the boys before any finals, not a whole of teams get to play in finals let alone grand finals," he said.
"We've been lucky enough to play in a fair few over the years and take it as every other game. Rugby Union are a really good side, and have a good couple of marquees as well, it's going to be a tough game and really whoever shows up on the day.
"I reckon whoever can field the best wins most T20 games and we'll hound that this week and see how we go."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
