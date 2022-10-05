In the days leading up to the start of the 2022/23 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the ten teams set to take part.
From new signings to the always-popular ladder predications, how this season will play out is anybody's guess.
But with the league reverting back to a combination of two-day and one-day games, there is one certainty, which is that we are in for a cracking year of cricket.
Part six of the huge season preview featured Orange Cavaliers and their up and down off-season and next up will be Centrals.
The 2021/22 season was an odd one for the red and blacks. They failed to beat any of the top four sides, but somehow were still in contention for a spot in the finals come the end of the season.
They ultimately fell short of that goal and it was arguable the batting department that let them down. Should they be able to muster together an extra 30 runs per game this time around, they could be contending for a spot in the semi-finals...but that's easier said than done.
So what will Centrals be doing differently to try and change their fortunes from a season that saw them finish in seventh?
Well, a couple of youngsters are set to earn first grade honours for the first time.
Jack Judge and Kaiden Cole were named by captain Cam Rasmussen as players set to make their BOIDC debuts this year, with Judge recently making the U16 Central West Cricket team and Cole being a true two-sport talent.
On top of that, Centrals have brought in Shashwat Adhikari moved to Orange in late August from Sydney. Despite coming off a recent surgery, Rasmussen touted him as an "exciting, explosive middle order batsmen."
But then there are the losses.
Most notable has to be that of former captain Ed Dodds, who has moved away for university, while his brother Jack Dodds will be plying his trade in Sydney. Colin Starkey will also no longer feature for the red and blacks after an injury resulted in his retirement from the game.
But despite this, Rasmussen still has very high hopes for the season ahead.
"The team goal is to win the premiership," he said.
"The 2022-23 season will be the Centrals Cricket Club's 50th season, giving the team inspiration and determination to win."
As for the team to keep an eye out for, there was one clear choice for the Centrals skipper.
"St Pats Old Boys," he said.
"The current BOIDC premiers have painted a target on their back with teams gunning against them after last years premiership win.
"Pats boys turn up and play, are not worried about the opposition on-field talk or any such case, hence why they got the job done last season. They will be the team to watch and beat this season."
So what will the Centrals squad hoping to take home the title look like?
Cam Rasmussen, Cam Roberts, Angus Norton, Graeme Judge, Damien Caughlan, Jake Pauletto, Adam Danielson, Adam Shepherd, Shashwat Adhikari, Kurt Gander, Kyle Nonnenmacher, Rowan Dray, Kaiden Cole, Zac Reimer, Daryl Kenewell, Aijdan Mannering, Matthew Burgess, Stu Pullar and Jack Judge.
So how do we think this club shapes up against the rest? Well, it won't be happy reading for a club with high hopes for the season, but we're predicting them to finish in eighth.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.