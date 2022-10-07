In the days leading up to the start of the 2022/23 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the ten teams set to take part.
From new signings to the always-popular ladder predications, how this season will play out is anybody's guess.
But with the league reverting back to a combination of two-day and one-day games, there is one certainty, which is that we are in for a cracking year of cricket.
Part eight of the huge season preview featured defending premiers St Pat's Old Boys and their quest to repeat and next up will be City Colts.
The 2021/22 season was undoubtedly a successful one for the Colts.
The Bathurst boys finished fifth on the ladder but managed to knock off Orange City in the first round of the semi-finals, before falling to the Saints in the grand final qualifier. Not too shabby for a side who many would not have picked to make the finals at all.
So what have they done this time around to ensure that last season wasn't just a fluke?
Well you know what they say, if it ain't broke, don't fix it.
Captain Russell Gardner said they have kept largely the same squad as last season.
"We have a strong group including some talented youngsters coming through and we're excited to support their development in the coming season," he said.
That means they have not made any major signings, nor have they lost any key players. That's great news for a team who featured three of the top 11 leading run-scorers from last season - Gardner, Josh Toole and Henry Shoemark.
It's in the bowling ranks however, that could let them down, as Colts featured just two of the top 20 wicket takers last season - David Henderson and Nicholas Babcock.
With all of this said, what does Gardner think of his side's chances this season?
"Our goal is to play to our potential, in the right spirit and enjoy our cricket," he said.
"If we can do this week in and week out, we'll put ourselves in a strong position to play finals cricket."
But who are the teams standing in their way?
"No team can be taken lightly, and each team in the comp has good players to watch out for," he added.
"We're keen to compete with each one."
So here is the squad that Colts hope can get them back into the finals: Russell Gardner, Dan Casey, Josh Toole, Henry Shoemark, Oliver Shoemark, David Henderson, David Rogerson, Pat Hill, Nick Babcock, Mazharul Bhuian, Tom Murray, Mark Sheather, Connor Brown, Aaron Seymour and Charlie Rendall.
And as for our prediction, we're saying that while continuity is no doubt a good thing, a few of the sides above them have have added talent in their off-season which will be key going forward. Colts to finish in sixth.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
