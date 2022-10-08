Central Western Daily
2022/23 BOIDC season preview with Rugby Union in the spotlight

By Riley Krause
Updated October 8 2022 - 8:46am, first published 7:00am
Tanvir Singh has spent the last four seasons with Western Suburbs in the Sydney Premier Cricket setup but will play for Rugby Union this year.

In the days leading up to the start of the 2022/23 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the ten teams set to take part.

