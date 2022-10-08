In the days leading up to the start of the 2022/23 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the ten teams set to take part.
From new signings to the always-popular ladder predications, how this season will play out is anybody's guess.
But with the league reverting back to a combination of two-day and one-day games, there is one certainty, which is that we are in for a cracking year of cricket.
Part nine of the huge season preview featured City Colts and their quest to make back-to-back finals runs and next up will be Rugby Union.
Despite having a side overflowing with talent, the last two seasons have ended in heartbreak.
In 2020/21, a hard-luck washout meant they didn't get the full opportunity to chase down Orange City's first innings total of 239. This meant the Warriors progressed through to the grand final - a match they would win - while Rugby were left to wonder 'what if' after their innings was stopped short on 3-118 off 34.5 overs.
Then last season they crashed out of the finals in straight sets, falling first to Cavaliers by eight runs and then to St Pat's by three wickets.
So while the back end has seen Rugby struggle, we're predicting that this is the year they turn things around and get everything to click.
To help them achieve that goal, they have picked up a major signing.
Tanvir Singh has spent the last four seasons with Western Suburbs in the Sydney Premier Cricket setup.
The all-rounder is now back in town and ready to show out.
It's a key acquisition for Rugby, not only because of the quality of player he is, but because they were able to keep him out of the hands of Bathurst City and St Pat's, two clubs he has played for in prior years.
As for the losses, no key players have switched to another BOIDC side, but captain Ryan Peacock did not that Evan Jones would no longer be with the club, as he moved away.
The side's goal is a pretty simple one.
"Our team goal would obviously be to win the competition as a whole," Peacock said.
"We've been quite good in the shorter format over the last couple of years so hoping to continue that trend. But we're also looking forward to the chance to play some good all-around cricket in the two day stuff, in terms of complete performances with bat, ball and in the field."
As for the team to beat, Peacock didn't have to look hard.
"For me the team to watch is going to be St Pats which I'd say would be a popular answer," he added.
"They're going to be hard to beat in the two day stuff with the batting line-up they have if they fire."
So what will their squad look like for the start of the season? Well, it consists of Deua Berry, Lachlan Coad, Brad Glasson, Sam Macpherson, Charlie McIntosh, Oliver Newton, Ryan Peacock, Imran Qureshi, Jameel Qureshi, Yousuf Qureshi, Bradley Rayner, Jonah Ruzgas, Tanvir Singh, Flynn Taylor and Kayne Veney.
So what does this all culminate to? Well, we're predicting Rugby to break their run of bad finals performances and finish not only on top of the regular season ladder, but take home the BOIDC title for 2022/23.
