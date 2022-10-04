Last season alone, the all-rounder suited up for U15 country, ODJCA at the Western NSW carnival, as well as Orange at the under 16s Greg Griffith Shield. As for his club, he would play games for the under 15s, Centenary Cup and second grade outfits. Across 39 matches, Blowes would score 707 runs @30.74 and take 43 wickets @15.49.

