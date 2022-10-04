In the days leading up to the start of the 2022/23 Bathurst and Orange Inter District Cricket competition, we will bringing you all the information you need to know about the ten teams set to take part.
From new signings to the always-popular ladder predications, how this season will play out is anybody's guess.
But with the league reverting back to a combination of two-day and one-day games, there is one certainty, which is that we are in for a cracking year of cricket.
Part five of the huge season preview featured ORC and their finals hopes and next up will be Orange Cavaliers.
The 2021/22 campaign was a season of what-ifs for the perennial title-contenders. They looked unbeatable through 90 per cent of the BOIDC season, before some struggles towards the end saw them fall in the grand final to St Pat's Old Boys.
This came after Cavs also found themselves runners-up in the Royal Hotel Cup, once again falling to St Pat's.
And while they still have a formidable side on paper, they have suffered a few big losses during the off-season.
But before we get to the bad news, let's take a look at what additions we can expect to see in this year's side.
First off we've got left-arm quick Alec Duffy. The 29-year-old only moved to Orange a few weeks ago and it only took the single training session for him to impress.
Having played plenty of first grade cricket in Wagga Wagga, it will certainly be interesting to see what skills he can bring to what was one of the best attacks in the BOIDC last season.
Then we have Tom Blowes, who is primed to make his first grade debut after a string of impressive seasons with Cavs' lower grade sides and representative teams.
Last season alone, the all-rounder suited up for U15 country, ODJCA at the Western NSW carnival, as well as Orange at the under 16s Greg Griffith Shield. As for his club, he would play games for the under 15s, Centenary Cup and second grade outfits. Across 39 matches, Blowes would score 707 runs @30.74 and take 43 wickets @15.49.
Whether his BOIDC debut comes in round one, or later in the season, Blowes' progression will be something to keep an eye on throughout their campaign.
As for the losses, there are a few and they are some big name players at that.
Captain Matt Corben said that Charlie Greer (moved to Wagga), Hugh Britton, Mitch Black (more family time) and Nick Crowley (stepping back from higher grades) would not be playing first grade for the foreseeable future with Cavs.
Britton and Greer made up one of the league's most dominating opening bowling partnerships, while Black's left arm off-spinners proved crucial to either tie up an end, or pick up a vital wicket.
Crowley was Cavs' utility man with the bat, featuring anywhere between one and seven in the order.
How big will these losses prove? Well, it's certainly not ideal for a team looking at taking home the premiership, but depth has always been a strength of Cavs, so they will certainly need to rely on it this time around.
"With four blokes out from last season's side which made both grand finals, we are looking to be competitive and to start building the team up again," Corben said.
"Second half of the season we will reassess where we are on the table and adjust our goals accordingly - now is a bit too early to tell."
So which other side will the Cavs captain be keeping an eye out for?
"Rugby Union I think is a team to watch this season," Corben said.
"They played some really good cricket last season and with the likes of Jameel and Imran Qureshi, Ryan Peacock and Sam Macpherson, they have the players to take down any side."
So with a few changes from last season, here is how Cavs' rough squad will look like: John Warrington, Matt Corben, Cam Laird, Bailey Ferguson, Wes Lummis, Hugh Middleton, Harry Pearce, Kyle Buckley, Tom Blowes, Alec Duffy and Joel Thomas.
So where does this leave Cavs situated for the 2022/23 season. Well we're predicting them to take a step back as a result of those losses and see them finishing in third place by the end of the regular season.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
