It's not often the picturesque New Zealand city of Queenstown can have an impact on what happens at No.1 Oval, Dubbo - however on Sunday that was exactly the case.
Having toured New Zealand in January, Orange's under 16s representative side were more than familiar with each others strengths and weaknesses before the Greg Griffith Shield grand final against Dubbo.
It's that cohesion that led them to the perfect performance, making up for a round three loss to the same side.
Orange was sensational with the bat, hitting 9/298 from its 50 overs before bowling Dubbo out for 107.
Captain Tom Blowes and Oli Jarick both agreed the New Zealand trip was extremely beneficial towards the victory.
"We didn't think about the game too much, everyone was pretty relaxed - the fact we played so much cricket together going to New Zealand (helped), everyone knew each other and everyone knew their roles really well," Blowes said.
Jarick: "It helped us work as a team, we didn't go that great over there but we definitely learned how to work better together."
On a hot summer's day at Dubbo, Blowes won the toss and elected to bat first and couldn't have asked for a better start from his openers Toby Middleton and Charlie Miller.
Middleton (22) whacked the shine off the new ball before he was trapped in front by Archie Morgan at 1/29.
Miller (60) then combined with Cooper Pullen for an outstanding 132-run partnership. Miller departed on 2/161 while Pullen went not long after at 3/204, finishing his Orange junior cricket representative career with 78.
Blowes (37) and Jarick (35) both went at just over a run a ball to help Orange get to 9/298 with Dubbo's best bowler being captain Max Richardson with 3/64.
The skipper said his side's effort with the bat was more than what they expected.
"The pitch did a bit early but the boys set a good foundation, our openers Toby and Charlie did well then Cooper and Charlie had a really good partnership," Blowes said.
"We were probably looking for over 200 and anything above that was a bonus, when the foundation was so good we just took it as far as we could."
Orange then went into action with the ball, which Jarick described as 'one of our best' performances.
While Dubbo opener Oliver Orth managed to carry his bat for a 40 not out effort, no one stuck around with him as partnerships were hard to come by.
A 3/41 start became 7/52 very quickly and Dubbo never recovered as it was bowled out for 107 in 27.4 overs.
The best efforts came from Hayden Griffith with 2/7 off 5 overs, Baxter Brown (3/20 off 4) and Blowes (2/17 off 5).
Blowes said his bowlers simply performed their roles to perfection.
"Everyone bowling in partnerships really well and were building pressure from both ends by bowling stump to stump, which worked really well," he said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
