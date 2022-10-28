Youth Allowance, typically for young students, apprentices and job seekers, would see a single person between the ages of 18-24 with no dependent children, earn $371.60 per fortnight if they were still living at home with their parents or guardian, or $537.40 if they were living away from home. A person who was in a relationship would be given $537.40 if they had no dependent children and $585.10 if they did.