When Helen Elisseou and her friends travelled past the Highland Heritage Cellar Door gates, most of them were completing a first.
Their eyes were on the Duntryleague Ladies Open tournament, with this year's edition Elisseou's first ever.
"My golfing buddy (Marie Blake) has been doing it for couple of years, she got a group of us together and I thought I've never been to Orange and a few other ladies were the same," she said.
"We thought why not come and experience a bit of country life."
Normally playing at Randwick or Eastlakes Golf Clubs, Elisseou made the most of it, scoring victory on day one in division three before being declared the overall runner-up on the Tuesday.
Previous success at her home clubs suggests it wasn't a matter of beginners luck but the golfer did admit she's had a lean spell of late.
The runner-up couldn't be more complimentary of the golf club and her experience in the colour city.
"We're leaving our money here," she said while checking out the local shops.
"We loved it, the ladies did such a fantastic job, there were over 200 ladies and the course was great considering there's been a bit of rain."
Elisseou added the fact she was able to perform on a new stage made her success even more satisfying.
"It's really exciting because you're on a course you've never played before," she said.
"That's the best part about it."
So after a week of inspecting all Orange has to offer and the greens of Duntryleague, will Elisseou and her army of golfing friends be back?
"We've already booked for next year, same time, same accommodation, we're good to go," she said.
Unfortunately, the tournament was unable to enter the third day on October 26 due to rain.
Duntryleague's Jo Hunter was the overall champion for the event with a two-day score of 154 with Louise Stevens runner-up on 155.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
