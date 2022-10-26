Central Western Daily
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Randwick's Helen Elisseou claims runner-up prize in first-time visit to Duntryleague Golf Club

Lachlan Harper
By Lachlan Harper
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:46am, first published October 26 2022 - 10:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Randwick's Helen Elisseou with her awards from Duntryleague's Ladies Open. Picture by Carla Freedman

When Helen Elisseou and her friends travelled past the Highland Heritage Cellar Door gates, most of them were completing a first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachlan Harper

Lachlan Harper

Journalist

Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.