Winery Experiences Orange grabs gold for Excellence in Hospitality and Tourism at Orange Business Awards

EG
By Emily Gobourg
October 27 2022 - 6:00am
Libby Rhys-Jones and partner Lauren Rushton, entrepreneur behind Winery Experiences Orange, are living the 'good life'. Picture by Carla Freedman.

Across every facet of her business, Lauren Rushton wears all of the hats - entrepreneur, admin officer, tour operator, driver - you name it, she does it.

Local News

