Across every facet of her business, Lauren Rushton wears all of the hats - entrepreneur, admin officer, tour operator, driver - you name it, she does it.
And yet, she wouldn't change a thing.
Marking its three-year birthday this week, private tour business Winery Experiences Orange is also coming off the back of another big and recent feat.
Grabbing the top title in the Excellence in Hospitality and Tourism category, securing gold at the 2022 Orange Business Awards was something the owner said she just didn't see coming.
"It came from left-field for me, I truly didn't expect it," Ms Rushton said.
"I'm usually running my little butt off and we're always super busy, so in terms of earning it ... I'm absolutely delighted.
"To get that recognition, you feel it quite personally; it's a real feeling of empowerment and I absolutely love what I do."
With her partner, Libby Rhys-Jones, the couple made the move from Sydney to Orange five years ago after Ms Rushton was growing "sick of the big smoke" she'd always lived in.
She left behind a career in high-level management with hotels and restaurants, but the choice would soon be deemed a 'no regrets' one after discovering her love for the region.
Two years after the move - and with a collection of vineyard adventures under her belt - the hospitality pundit eyed a gap in the market.
Ms Rushton wanted to launch her very own touring company, where she could create a small business that would deliver tailormade vineyard-hopping events.
Without hesitation, Winery Experiences Orange forged its way into the world in 2019.
"I saw the need for a touring experience where it would be very personalised, so I thought let's have a little go of it and start with some couple tours, that would be awesome," Ms Rushton said.
"So that's how it started, really personalising it for people - what do you like, where do you want to go, what are you looking for - and I started putting together some packages.
"That's always been the basis and that's how I still am today; and the business has become more than I ever expected to."
Sticking to groups of no more than six patrons per gig, private tours are hosted by the couple, who are "extremely passionate" about Orange's food and wine industry.
They've also formed strong bonds with many local businesses, which Ms Rushton says has always been an important factor in the sector.
"Hand on my heart, I can say we have incredible relationships with our region's cellar doors and cafés and we have their respect, because I respect how they run their business in turn," she said.
"I guess that's an asset I have with a tourism and hospitality background and that healthy level of respect in the industry, it takes tenacity and maturity.
"People will often say 'you get it, you guys just get it' and yeah, we absolutely do get it.
"So, we're small - we're two people with two vehicles - but we go full throttle to make things happen."
Feeling "very happy" with the way her business is run, plans for the future are to keep tracking with things just the way they are.
With raving reviews for their intimate wine tours, and local friendships formed and cherished, the pair intend to stay right where it's been working.
"It's true what they say, that 'if it ain't broke, why fix it'," Ms Rushton said.
"There's so many opportunities here, we have a great range of friends across all age groups and demographics, and we're proud of what Orange has to offer.
"It's a good life here."
