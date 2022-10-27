Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Our Future

Budget: Government's $350 million housing pledge welcomed by housing advocate with 'social crisis' gripping Central Tablelands

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated October 27 2022 - 12:01am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The "social crisis" gripping Orange could be a step closer to being fixed according to one national housing advocate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.