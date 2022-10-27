Harrison Crisp is an inspiring young man.
The Kinross Wolaroi student has overcome incredible odds to be awarded the school's 2022 dux, his moving speech in the Derek Pigot Auditorium leaving the crowd in fits of laughter, then filled with tears amidst a standing ovation.
Harrison is not your ordinary dux. A brother, son, friend and soccer fan, the 18-year-old is also in a wheelchair.
His C4 was broken in a mountain biking accident in 2019 and this life-altering injury left him "completely paralysed from the neck down".
He spent two months on life support.
However, during intensive rehabilitation, a moment in hospital would also spark a huge shift in his thinking.
Following his accident, the "self-pity and regret" that consumed him was suddenly replaced with a sense of luck and gratitude that he was still alive.
As he told the Central Western Daily in a wide-ranging chat, in his deeply moving acceptance speech as dux he said, "my condition hadn't changed, but my perspective had".
It was this monumental realisation that marked the beginning of what would be a marathon three-years for Harrison.
While Harrison admits he was surprised to be awarded Kinross Wolaroi School's 2022 dux, he's "pretty stoked" to have won the award - especially having pipped some of his mates to the post.
The award, though, has also become a point of reflection for him.
Unpacking the then-and-now of his journey over the course of the last two-and-a-half years, Harrison knows that what he has overcome to be where he is today, is an incredible feat.
He recalls the moment his lungs started working again, something he didn't think would happen, and says he felt "caught in a state of disbelief" at the time.
He would gradually come to terms with the physical hurdles in front of him and, eventually, Harrison would find his "golden ticket" - his mind.
"I was angry, depressed and frustrated, but most of all, I was lost," he said.
"I started to see getting smarter [and education] as an opportunity for me to still live a productive and meaningful life; I realised that academics was something that I could still keep up with.
"Since I was lucky enough to not end up with a brain injury, I thought I may as well use it.
"And I've taken it as my golden ticket."
With a mature outlook far beyond his years, Harrison has a huge desire to achieve his goals.
This drive to succeed feeds off of the overwhelming support system he has from his family and friends, noting the "endless list" of health workers and teachers who've been in his corner as well.
As he puts it, they've all "definitely made it more bearable" and, as a result, he feels fortunate to be where he is toward the close of a memorable 2022.
"I think anyone would sort of chug along and I've really only gotten here from what other people have helped me to do, what they've given me," Harrison said.
"I don't think I've done much to make it here, I'm just really lucky to be in a position where I've been able to come back to school and still contribute in this way, because not everyone gets that chance.
"I've made the most of the opportunities that other people have given me. I haven't taken any of it for granted."
Harrison has also been awarded the Westpac Trophy for Senior Economics and the WDJ Dean Prize for Physics.
These extra academic highlights have enabled him to narrow down his post-schooling plans amidst a fast-approaching 2023.
With only two HSC exams left to go, his sights are locked on attaining a Bachelor of Engineering, or Computer Science degree.
Entry to either course requires a minimum ATAR in the 80s bracket, but when you look at his end-of-school achievements and personal determination, it's clear he's zeroing in on an even higher score.
This goal also carries a pretty attractive incentive.
"For my degree, anything above 90 is pretty good, but they'll pay you five grand if you get over 95," he said with laughter, "so if I get over 95, then I'll be really, really happy."
Harrison says the move to the city to attend university would certainly be a big one.
He's feeling confident to know he won't be doing further studies in the big smoke alone, though.
"I'm a bit scared about it, but I've got a few friends that are also headed to Sydney for Uni," he said.
"So it'll be fun, and at the end of the day, it'll be okay."
A fundraiser has been launched to support Harrison make the move to Sydney to begin the next chapter in his life.
The funds raised will help with additional expenses, most of which are not currently covered by the NDIS.
At home in Orange he relies on a range of specialised equipment, with donations going toward replicating that same environment in Sydney.
Further funding will also give Harrison access to a specialised neurological gym, helping him to boost and maintain the physical functions he's retained.
"[Policy delays] do make it tricky to get things over the line, because you have to really push to get the things that you need," he said.
"Going down to Sydney [the NDIS] won't fund double equipment, so I'd need to take everything in my room with me now, which will make it difficult dragging everything back-and-forth with us.
"So, that's the plan I'm hoping for next year; to get some accommodation sorted out and be living in Sydney.
"And having suitable equipment is pretty important just for keeping me healthy, and for quality of life."
Drawing from his own experience, Harrison's sense of humility has perhaps been one of his biggest strengths, helping him to overcome the many obstacles he's already conquered since that day in 2019.
While the "golden ticket" gets a small rest before those final exams, it's still one powerful hub.
It's been the home where he stores other peoples' hardships, tragedies and triumphs, and that has truly given Harrison the ultimate outlook.
"Through my time in hospital, though I couldn't speak for a time, I could listen," he said.
"Hearing the stories of their resilience and courage in the face of such insurmountable situations has widened my worldview in the most profound way, and has grown my appreciation of the things most important to me.
"Most importantly, take nothing for granted; appreciate how lucky you are to simply be here."
Hosted by Swinging Bridge Wines, a benefit evening on November 19 is being held to raise funds in support of Harrison's journey, To Uni and Beyond.
For more information and to purchase tickets, head online to the Harrison Crisp webpage.
