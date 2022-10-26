When Jada Trapman's parents moved from Sydney to Molong, it set off a chain of events that have led the Cabonne-based winger to a Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles jersey.
10 years ago her family settled in the town after a holiday opened their eyes to the area.
After seeing a Facebook call-out for players from Cabonne Roos, Trapman was signed, sealed and delivered.
"I thought I might give it a shot and see how it goes. I enjoyed it and then decided to take it further," she said.
After playing for Cabonne, the winger then moved up to Molong Bulls and two years ago started playing in the Western Women's Tackle competition with Woodbridge.
Making the transition from League Tag to tackle is one she thoroughly enjoyed.
"I rather tackle, there's more contact which makes it more fun," she said.
Now, after trialling for Manly's Tarsha Gale squad, Trapman will take the next step in her career after finding out about selection in mid-October.
"I was excited, I wasn't expecting it," she said.
Just like her introduction into the Cabonne system, the Woodbridge star's decision to trial for Manly came from social media.
"I just saw it on Instagram and thought I might try my luck at it," she said.
Trapman will be part of a revolution for Manly, as the club completes its first step in creating a female pathway by putting its first side into the Tarsha Gale competition.
The intention is to then apply for a NRLW licence for 2025.
Trapman intends to be part of that history.
"My goal is to hopefully make it up to the first grade team and see how far I can get," she said.
With training to begin in two weeks time, Trapman's time will be split with half the week to be spent in Manly and the other half back home in Molong.
For her, the best part of the experience will come from meeting new people and getting a first class tutelage on the game of rugby league.
"I'm looking forward to playing with new girls, creating friendships and learning a bit more from experienced coaches," she said.
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
