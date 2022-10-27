Doubts remain over how the Orange Sports Precinct will be paid for but we know what it will look like after architects were announced for the project.
Orange City Council officially revealed on Thursday (October 27) that Brewster Hjorth Architects would design the next stages of the much anticipated complex.
The Sydney firm will be paid $1.6 million to handle architectural services in addition to carrying out consultation with the community over the final design of the athletics track and main stadium.
Mayor Jason Hamling welcomed the appointment for what he called a generational project.
"This is going to be a project that will leave its mark for generations of Orange residents and it's crucial we get the best design that we can. I'm delighted that architects of this standing are involved in the project," Mr Hamling said.
Brewster Hjorth are no strangers to the colour city, having played a hand in designing two projects, the Orange Conservatorium and Planetarium as well as the dentistry building at Charles Sturt University's Orange campus.
The progress follows the news that funding for the precinct was in limbo after the federal budget on Tuesday evening (October 25).
Council had a funding application submitted for $10 million under the Building Better Regions Fund (BBRF) but Labor have since moved to scrap that program.
Mr Hamling definitely told the Daily that council wouldn't be giving up and was confident of securing the appropriate funds.
"We won't stop trying and we'll keep going to find that extra funding," he said.
"We're not the only project that's in the same boat, you've only got to look at projects all over NSW and all over Australia. We won't stop trying and we'll keep going to find that extra funding."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
