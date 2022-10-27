An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of a house fire on Thursday afternoon.
Central West Police District chief inspector Peter Atkins said that they were called to the scene just before 2.30pm on October 27.
"At 2.25pm we were called to a fire in Churchill Avenue," he said.
"The house was well engulfed by flames. Orange Fire and Rescue attended and have extinguished the fire.
"We've commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire."
A spokesman from Fire and Rescue confirmed that crews were still at the scene as of 4pm and that they were undertaking measures to make sure the house fire did not recommence.
Mr Atkins said there was nobody home at the time of the blaze.
"Nobody was injured as a result of the fire," he added.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
