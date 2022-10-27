Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Photos & Video
Photos
Breaking

Police investigating house fire in Churchill Avenue, Orange

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated October 27 2022 - 5:33am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances of a house fire on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.

Local News

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.