A Dubbo man who harassed his neighbours at a pub in Wongarbon before throwing a cat and threatening two female police officers has been slammed by a magistrate for his "disgraceful behaviour".
Luke Glase fronted Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday supported by his wife and child when he was handed a 12-month community-based jail sentence and ordered to complete 120 hours of community service work after the incident that unfolded on July 9 this year.
The 40-year-old was at the Ploughman's Rest tavern in Wongarbon when he approached two of his neighbours.
The two men were standing near the outdoor fireplace when Glase approached them and began discussing motorbikes.
Glase said to one of the men "do you know who I am? I am the man who lives across the road", before making comments about their father calling him a "weak c--t".
"He won't fight me, I will pull him out and bash him," Glase said to the men, before he picked up a piece of paper and hit one of the men across the face with it.
As one of the men got up to leave, Glase stood directly in front of him and said "I am going to bash you tonight".
The two men left and returned home to wait for police, identifying Glase as their neighbour and the person who threatened them.
Glase followed the men to their home and when police arrived he refused to provide his details and began shouting at the men "get the f--k out here and have a crack then you boys".
Officers moved Glase away from the home, however while speaking to them he picked up a cat that belonged to the pair's mother.
Police said Glase applied considerable pressure to the animal pushing it to the ground, before picking it up and hurling it through the air "a considerable distance". These actions, police said would have caused pain and injury as a result.
The animal cruelly charge alone is enough to send you to jail. This court does not tolerate cruelty to animals whatsoever.- Magistrate Roger Prowse
Glase was placed under arrest for his continued offending, when he pulled away from police attempting to handcuff him. He moved toward police shouting when officers deployed capsicum spray, which they said had no affect on Glase and he attempted to leave.
Police followed him, but as they tried approaching him from behind, Glase swung his arm at one of the female officers narrowly missing hitting her in the head. He ran toward his home and shut the front gate, while continuing to scream abuse at the officers.
Glase made several attempts to go back over to the two men's home screaming "I've had enough of you c--ts, f--k off".
The officers again deployed capsicum spray which still had no effect on Glase. As a result the officers tasered him to prevent him attending his neighbour's home.
He continued to shout out "you c--ts, I'll get ya, I'll get ya", when further police arrived. He was eventually handcuffed and taken to Dubbo police station.
However while in custody, Glase continued to shout at police and bash the back door. At one point he told one of the officers "wait till this is finished tonight, and I'll come and get ya. I know where you live, I would be scared if I were you".
He pleaded guilty to two counts of stalk and intimidation, one count of common assault, resisting and assaulting police, intimidating a police officer in the execution of duty and animal cruelty, in September.
In sentencing on Wednesday, defence lawyer Luke Clarke handed his written submissions to Magistrate Theresa Hamilton.
He added one brief submission, highlighting Glase had good prospects of rehabilitation under supervision included in his sentence which he also argued would be best served in the community.
The court heard Glase had completed a community corrections order from the court in August 2021 for an intimidation charge, and had been subject to a bond in 2004.
Magistrate Hamilton recognised alcohol was a factor, however found Glase's behaviour "entirely out of control".
"It seems to me at many times during this course of conduct, the defendant could have stopped but he didn't," she said.
"He generally continued to display fairly disgraceful behaviour."
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Court and crime reporter at the Daily Liberal. Formerly the sole journalist for the Nyngan Observer, Narromine News and Trangie Advocate. Get in touch via z.marlan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.