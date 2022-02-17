sport, local-sport,

There's a buzz around town reminiscent of any big grand final, but while Friday and Saturday's matches between Giants Netball and Adelaide Thunderbirds won't result in a trophy being awarded, Mardi Aplin is certain there will be plenty of winners. For the second year in a row, the two Suncorp Super Netball teams will be taking part in pre-season preparations in Orange, this time competing in two games as well as a coaching clinic for the city's junior stars in the making. Aplin is the regional performance and pathways manager at Netball NSW and said it was fabulous to have both teams back again. "I tried to do a bit of convincing down my way, but I didn't have to convince too hard," she said. "They absolutely loved last year and were happy to come out again. The Giants guys loved it last year and had a great time, got to see a little bit of Orange while they were here as well. One game was sold out in 15 minutes, so to have the two this year is giving the opportunity to so many more people to attend. "It's not very often that a lot of communities get these elite athletes and in this case two Suncorp Super Netball teams playing pre-match season games out this way. "So what better to have it in our own backyard and it's fantastic to be a part of it." Aplin's job is to guide and look after those aspiring athletes who go through the Netball NSW pathways programs. She knows just how important a glimpse of stardom can be. "To have athletes like this come out and see our young players and show what we can achieve in our sport is fantastic. For these young athletes to have the chance see these great stars shows they can make a career out of it," Aplin said. "They've only got a couple weeks until the season starts, so they're hitting their straps. "They actually want to have a really good game, so although it's classed as pre-season games, they're not just throwaway games and they do mean something. They want to leave with good combinations working into the season, but both teams would also like to be up in the table leading into the season knowing that they've got one over them." Michelle George is the junior competition secretary for Orange Netball Association. She said it was "super exciting" for all those involved in the events. "We have one of the largest junior clienteles around, so it's really exciting for the idols coming out to watch them play live," she said. "People don't get much of a chance to go down to Sydney to watch SSN games because they're playing netball on the weekend, so to be able to see them live, they just love it. "We're really lucky in Orange to have a strong, competitive group of players that play out here and for us to have more Sydney games played out here. Even the work Mardi has done to get other Sydney teams to come out and play is great for our competition and keeps the interest in the game high." The games begin at 7pm Friday night and then 6pm on the Saturday. But they make up just part of what will make the weekend one to remember. A coaching clinic where Giants players - combined with some of Orange's coaches - will show the city's young players the tips and tricks to help them progress through the sport will run at the outside courts from 10am to 11am on Saturday. "These Giants and the Super Suncorp players are really their idols," George said. "The kids get so excited when they see them, have a chat, get a photo and find out where they started. Then they can think maybe one day they can also get there." Aplin agreed about the importance of holding the clinic. "Last year we had it for the Orange rep kids, whereas this year it's been opened up for anyone who wants to come and be a part of it," she said. "It's hard for kids out our way to go and watch a game in Sydney, but to have a clinic is a chance they don't often get." One such player who has demonstrated that you can make it at the top level is Orange's own Annie Miller. The former Giant made her debut for the Sydney side when they travelled to Orange last year. While she is no longer with the team, having signed with the Sunshine Coast Lightning, her journey can still be felt in this part of the state. "Annie's a product of Orange and to see her here last year was amazing," Aplin added. "Now she's with the senior team of the Lightning, so talk about our young kids aspiring to be someone." And while a lot of praise goes to the Giants, the Thunderbirds' willingness and desire to come to town as well as the work by Orange City Council also resonates with Aplin. "They enjoyed their trip out here last year," she said on the Adelaide team. "There's no rules in regard to how many or who you can play in pre-season, so the Thunderbirds coach and Giants coach have organised to come out here again and (the Thunderbirds) will be at full strength too. "The council have done a fantastic job and they wouldn't be out here without the council and Ben Keegan especially. We'd hope to be able to keep the games here and keep teams coming out here, but at the moment we've been lucky to have them for two years and if we can extend it that's even better. We'll keep pushing to council to get these guys out here." While George has seen a pretty even divide between Sydney Swifts and Giants supporters during her time with the netball association, she has noticed a bit of a trend recently. "I think there's a healthy rivalry between the Swifts and the Giants, but I do believe because the Giants are coming out here and showing their faces more often that the younger kids are starting to get behind them throughout the season," she said. With both teams expected to field near full-strength sides for the matches, George has her eye on one player in particular to look out for. Jo Harten is a netball superstar and she is coming out," she said. "Last year there was lots of positive comments about Joe Harten and how lovely she was so it will be great to see her back again. It's all about getting excited for netball again."

