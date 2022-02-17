sport, local-sport,

The Orange and District Football Association began trials for its representative sides on the weekend, with more trials this coming weekend and next week. ODFA Administrator Brett Hazzard, said the association wanted to see bigger numbers at the next set of trials in a few days' time. "Rep trials are going well so far, the coaches are working hard to form their teams, but we just need more players to turn up to trials to make the coaches' jobs harder," he said. Orange fields rep teams in the Western Youth League in age groups ranging from under 10 to under 16 boys, and under 12, under 14 and under 16 girls. "It's fairly early, but we've got to get the squads picked and their rep gear ordered and things like that, so we need to get it done this early in the year," Mr Hazzard said. The Orange teams play a number of matches throughout the Winter season, and it's a great opportunity to take on teams from other centres in the Western Region. Players who are selected for rep can still play for their local clubs, with rep selection a feather in the cap of any young footballer. Mr Hazzard said with the sport coming out of two years of COVID, numbers of triallists were not at the levels they were pre-COVID. However, he urged parents with children wanting to test themselves at rep level, to take the opportunity to try out for a side. "Go to the ODFA website and search for the rep information and that will tell you everything you need to know, when they are on and how to register," he said. Go to https://www.orangefootball.org.au/rep-information In particular, there is a need for players in the under 10 boys, and under 16 boys and girls. All trials are being conducted on Bernie Stedman Field at Sir Jack Brabham Park, Huntley Road, Orange. The Orange and District Football Association began trials for its representative sides this past weekend, with more coming over the next few days. All trials are being conducted on Bernie Stedman Field at Sir Jack Brabham Park. Trial dates are: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/8f12f733-b38f-428b-9296-5e2e1bf806e3.JPG/r0_320_4257_2725_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg