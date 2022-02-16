sport, local-sport,

MORE female players will get an opportunity to play in 2022, with Central West Rugby Union (CWRU) set to expand the Ferguson Cup from 10-a-side to the full 15-a-side. CWRU CEO Matt Tink said the change will be implemented for the Ferguson Cup only, the region's top-level women's competition. He said the change will help continue the development of women's rugby in the region. "Moving the Ferguson Cup to 15-a-side is a tremendously large step for us but one that we're pretty excited for," he said. "The clubs have worked really hard in the past few years to help increase the profile of the women's game. The girls themselves have done a tremendous job, as well as recruiting more players. "We felt collectively that we wanted to give the ladies a bit more game time and increasing to 15-a-side was definitely the best way to do it." Tink is excited by the prospect of female players having more playing time. "It gives the ladies more playing time and it'll change the game up a fair bit," he said. "It falls more in line with what we play at the Country Championships as well. They've been 15-a-side for a number of years now. "We're quite lucky, having won the Country Championships back-to-back. But for many of our girls, the first time they've played 15-a-side is when they get to the Country Championships." The change will not be made in the North Cup or the South West Cup this season, however, Tink hasn't ruled out the change happening in the future. "I've written to the other clubs and they'll be staying at 10-a-side," he said. "At this stage, a lot of those clubs are from smaller towns that probably don't have the critical mass to head to 15s. "In the ideal world we would be 15-a-side but the reality is we're a number of years away from that." The Ferguson Cup featured five teams last year - Bathurst Bulldogs, Dubbo Kangaroos, Orange City, Orange Emus and Forbes Platypi. Bulldogs ultimately claimed the minor premiership, before the finals were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Bulldogs would later be awarded the overall premiership - their fifth in succession - when CWRU opted to abandon the remainder of the competition because of the lockdown. The CWRU season is set commence on April 23, with Bulldogs set to clash with fierce rivals Orange Emus in the opening round. The 15th and final regular season round is set to be played on August 13, before finals and grand final day on September 3.

