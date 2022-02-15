sport, local-sport,

This weekend's trip to Orange will be a family reunion of sorts for young Giants star Matilda McDonell. The 21-year-old defender is part of the 12-strong Super Netball squad set to land in Orange to play two trial games against Adelaide at Sir Neville Howse Stadium. But there will be some extra support for McDonell. Her father, Mark McDonell grew up in Orange and all of his family still resides here, meaning when Tilly takes to the court on Friday she'll get a bigger cheer than some of her other teammates. "This is the second time we've been able to come to Orange, and it was sold out last time ... given all my family will be there I'm guessing it'll be packed again this year. I can't bloody wait," she laughed. "Dad's coming, mum's coming, my sister is too and all my uncles and aunties are going to come to the game. Everyone is pumped. "But it's a good opportunity for the club, too, to come out to Orange, which is such a great netball community. We love it. They love it, and the netball should be great too." McDonell was born in Sydney and played her junior representative netball with the Hawkesbury Netball Association. She's progressed through the NSW junior rep ranks and has now landed a key role in the Giants defence. With a reputation as one of the best impact defenders in the competition, McDonell is hopeful of landing a starting bib for coach Julie Fitzgerald as the Giants look to go one better in 2022. The Giants went down to the Swifts in an all-Sydney grand final last year. "We have unfinished business, we want the trophy and I think we're training our butts off, we feel like we can win it," McDonell added. "If we keep training hard, I think every week we're looking for improvement and at the moment that hard work at training is translating into those small wins. "Small wins build to big wins, and for us that's the final goal, which is winning the trophy." The Giants will bring a full strength squad to Orange, with English international Jo Harten, 2021 Super Netball rising star Sophie Dwyer and Diamonds mid-court gun Jamie-Lee Price all set to take the court in two games. The first of the two games will begin at 7pm on Friday (February 18) night before the second on Saturday night (February 19), at 6pm. There's also a free Giants junior clinic on Saturday, February 19 from 10am - registrations are open from 9.30am. Both games and the clinic are at Sir Neville Howse Stadium. Giants coach Julie Fitzgerald said the trip to Orange is the highlight of the club's pre-season. "We really enjoyed our trip to Orange last year, I think the fans enjoyed us being there and we're really looking forward to going there again," she added. McDonell said the chance to rub shoulders with juniors from regional areas was something she loved doing. "We want to get out there and play, obviously, but the community coaching clinic, that's the thing I'm most keen for. It's the best thing, being a netballer, a professional athlete, and being given the chance to get out in the community and teach these kids," McDonell said. "We've not been able to do much of that over the last couple of years, which is a shame. But it's a big part of our club. We're really pumped to get out there." The Giants arrive in Orange on Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GHcbaSNijNeVS4SULWDX8n/d17c21e8-1dae-42e0-8546-9fb47f848cbe.jpg/r0_193_5287_3180_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg