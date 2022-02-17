sport, local-sport,

Lauren Moore knows a little something about growing up in a regional community. The Giants Netball defender spent her early years living in Wyong on the Central Coast and while she admitted it was a fair distance closer to Sydney than Orange or Dubbo, she understood just what it meant when sides like her one ventures out of the state's capital. "In every type of sport it's good to give back to the community when we can," she said. "I think especially a Giants team stacked with young, Netball NSW girls makes it even more special. Having them come and support us and see what we're all about, but also seeing that we're just a bunch of girls throwing around a netball is something really cool." This is Moore's first year as a Giant, having played for the cross-city rival Swifts since 2016. This meant she didn't get to experience the Giants' trip out west last year, but said she had only heard good things. "From what I've heard the girls speak about, they're very fond of their time that they spent in Orange," she said. "I'm really excited to be going there this weekend. I know that Tilly (Matilda McDonell) has some family down there and one of our previous training partners, Annie Miller, is a proud Orange girl, so I've learnt a bit in my short time here that Orange seems to be full of netty nerds so that's exciting." As for the upcoming season, Moore said that while they're still ramping things up, the side is looking up to the task. "We've had a few hit outs so far and we're still working on the new combinations but I've been loving working with Tilly and April (Brandley)," she added. "April has come back after having her little baby and is playing some of her best netball and is a really experienced player, so I'm just trying to soak up as much as I can from her. "With Till, she's such a young, energetic and strong defender and I look back when we are playing and it gives me that extra energy to keep going. "I think I've been super lucky that it's been a seamless move for me and that's a testament to how welcoming the girls have been." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/71c0706d-a08f-4830-85aa-1c95f5f23854.jpg/r274_156_4587_2593_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg