sport, local-sport,

BOTH Bathurst and Orange knew there was very little separating them talent-wise heading into Sunday's Central West Cricket Council under 12s meeting but neither side could have imagined how close their game would end up. Orange emerged one wicket winners at Brooke Moore Oval as they chased down Bathurst's score of 92, capping off a classic match. Bathurst won the toss and backed themselves to post a competitive target on a challenging pitch. Lochlan Shoemark (22) showed plenty of patience for his score, as teammates struggled to get themselves settled at the crease. Shoemark teamed up with Ned Anderson (21) for a 43-run fourth wicket stand to help Bathurst keep the push for a triple digit total alive. However, despite some stubborn lower order resistance from the hosts they came up just short of that mark, with Orange's Ben Brazier (5-12 from seven overs) doing all the damage with the ball. Winning hopes for Bathurst greatly improved when they took three wickets at the cost of zero runs to have Orange in trouble at 4-14. Orange mounted a middle order rescue before losing their ninth wicket with the scores level. Oliver Garard (13 not out) was able to find the winning runs to keep his team's unbeaten streak alive. Larnarch said he is continually impressed by the development his young side is showing. The result guarantees Orange a spot in the under 12s grand final. In the under 16s, Orange (9-181) took down Dubbo Blue (10-96) thanks to a Max Richards masterclass which saw him claim 7-23. "My first few balls were a few looseners, but I got a wicket in my first over and then I felt pretty pumped up after that and they just started to roll on," he said. Richards had been getting better and better in the season leading up to this magic moment, which not only saw him claim his best ever figures, but his first ever five wicket haul as well. Despite the special day out, he made sure to praise his teammates. "It was good, but I didn't get all the wickets, three other people got wickets and helped get the win," he added. Charlie Tink (51) and Tom Blowes (44) also excelled for Orange with the bat. The Central West girls side (10-53) went down to Dubbo's under 14s (3-299) in a match that saw Dubbo's Harvey Marchant not a run-a-ball century. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/26f0f913-29b0-4fb9-9cbe-2013334c3798.jpg/r124_348_1186_948_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg