With the Suncorp Super Netball Season a little more than a month away from starting up, Giants Netball head coach Julie Fitzgerald knows how important every hit out between now and then really is. The Sydney side will continue its pre-season preparations when it takes on the Adelaide Thunderbirds during two games in Orange. Fitzgerald said the games would provide a good opportunity to dust off any cobwebs that may still be hanging around. "We've played one or two trial games. The first one I thought we looked really rusty and we looked a little bit better in the second, so we're really looking forward to seeing what we can do this weekend," she said. "The fitness side of it we probably look after at home, but it's certainly good to try out different combinations, things that you've been working on and things that we haven't done too well in the past that we can do better now. "There's still a few things that we really need to work on and a few places that let us down. So we'll be looking at that and making sure we're even better next game." The team will re-group this week after last week's match against the Swifts, with the focus not just on returning to another Suncorp Super Netball Grand Final, but taking it that one step further. "We had a very small crowd for our first trial and none for the second, so we're really looking forward to playing in front of a crowd in Orange," Fitzgerald said. "It creates an atmosphere and makes it much more of an occasion. We love seeing our fans in Orange and it's great to play in front of our fans again." The coach is eager to show off even more of her side's talent than they did in 2021. "We're really looking forward to this one. When we came last time we didn't really have a lot of our Australian players and both sides were a bit short on their higher profile players," she said. "So this year we'll be able to bring almost full squads and I think treat Orange to some of our more well-known players. "We just loved it last time. Aside from playing netball we enjoyed all of your cafes, restaurants, wineries and shopping. We had a lovely time." The Friday night game between the Giants and Thunderbirds begins at 7pm, while Saturday's starts at 6pm.

