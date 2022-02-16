sport, local-sport,

A magnificent all-round performance from Nic Freedman helped his side secure victory in round 14 of the Orange and District Cricket Association third grade competition. Centrals Black batted first in their match against Cavaliers and Freedman found himself in an unusual spot at the top of the order. "I got to open on the weekend because out other opener showed up a little bit late so I got to step up," he said. "I knew I had a lot of time and I know I can bat, it just doesn't happen that often." And bat and bat and bat he did as Freedman piled on 85 to help his side reach 151 before being bowled out on the last ball of the innings. With the ball, Freedman was just as devastating, taking 4-6 as Cavs were dismissed for just 92. "We got a couple of run outs and once you get a few of the top boys out, it's always nice to have a crack towards the middle," he added. The other match saw CYMS (10-175) get the wood over Orange City (9-138). Batting first, the green and golds saw six players - Tom Wright, Jonathon Savill, Rowan McFarlane, Adam Simpson, Adam Smith and Ben McNiven - score between 19 and 29 runs in what was a true team display. Sid Vohra (3-41) and Gary Burton (2-27) were best with the ball for City. In the chase, it was more of the same for CYMS as six players bagged at least one wicket, while City captain Michael Evans (69) was the lone standout in the loss. In second grade, Kinross first XI (9-107) scrapped home against Centrals (10-106). Cam Rasmussen's 48 helped propel the red and blacks over the century mark, but a magnificent spell of bowling by Henry Forsyth (5-13), which also saw the youngster claim his fourth wicket in the span of four balls over his past three games helped bowl them out. The students found themselves in trouble at 8-82 and then 9-100, but a steady 20 not out by Harry Priest guided them over the line. Cavaliers (5-221) were too good for Gladstone (10-219). Luke Wilson notched 98 for Gladstone and was well supported by Gavin Smith (46) and Brad Coter (31), while Tom Jarick bowled well for his 4-36. But Cavs' batting depth proved too much as Mark Maybin (49 not out) and Zac Pavy (36 not out) saw them home in the 43rd over. Matt Baker (5-24 and 45) and Rohan Bouffler (50 off 34) helped CYMS (7-164) edge out Spring Hill (10-162) despite an all-round effort from losing skipper Luke Bingham (68 and 4-32). The final third grade match saw Orange City (4-132) run home comfortable winners against Kinross 2nd XI thanks to Jeremy Crannis (56), Brant Mann (3-11) and Sam Wasil (3-21). Kinross captain Oliver Charlton scored 63 in the loss. The Centenary Cup saw Cavaliers (2-134) get up over Kinross (9-132) thanks in large part to Toby Middleton (76). Orange City (7-165) got up over CYMS (9-161) in the final game. Darcy Hamling (40), Mathew McKenna (46) and Haiden Porter (36 not out) were all good with the bat for City, while Chirag Desail (52 retired not out), Stephen Blackwood (21 not out) and Simon Livingstone (40 not out) all had good showing with the willow. Aaron Cox also claimed 3-21 for the green and golds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/1eff5500-993c-4639-94b9-a1a644df967f.JPG/r0_943_4232_3334_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg