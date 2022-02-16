sport, local-sport,

It wasn't the nail-biting finish that Rory Thornhill may have hoped for, but the result was certainly one to savour. The latest round of the Central West Inter Club Series took place at Gosling Creek on Sunday and it was the Orange Triathlon Club member who was first over the line in the long course event with a time of 58 minutes flat. Currently based in Canberra for university, Thornhill made the trip back home the night before and the decision certainly payed off. "I've got some key races coming up so I was looking to have a good hit-out in preparation for them," he said. "Running along the paths at Gosling Creek is always nice, it's probably one of the best triathlon venues in the Central West at least and probably up there in NSW, so it's really good to be able to come back to a home event." Thornhill shot out to a huge lead in the swim leg, switching to the cycle more than a minute ahead of all other male competitors. From there, he held his own and ran home by one minute and 38 seconds over Mudgee's Gareth Fuller. "I got a fairly handy lead coming out of the swim which is one of my strengths," Thornhill said. "My goal was to hold everybody back on the bike because I was riding a road bike without clip-ons and everyone else is on TT bikes which it's easier going in a straight line. If I needed to have a running race with somebody I'd be able to try and outrun them, but it didn't come to that, both fortunately and unfortunately." Bathurst's Mercede Cornelius-Feltus (1:05:26) finished eight overall and was the quickest of the long course females. In the short course event, Kinross' Spencer Johnston (30:03) was first over the line, pipping Mark Delaney (30:13) and women's winner Sophie Martin (31:19). The zoom event saw three competitors, with Matilda Wylie (12:05) taking honours over Dustin Mcfarland (12:11) and Aggie Boylan (13:40). As for Thornhill, he is now gearing up to take part in his first proper professional race after COVID wreaked havoc with the schedule. This will include two events which double as Commonwealth Games qualification races, as well as three in Asia come June. "Obviously it's a goal of mine, but I don't think I'm there quite yet," he said of one day representing Australia on the biggest stages. "I'm really looking forward to getting all the top guys together and being able to see where I'm at. "The running calibre isn't quite there at the moment for me, so I've still got a bit of work there, but Comm Games and Olympic Games are a major goal of mine so looking forward to see where I stand."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YN4FA67iw2pXwXjwm2vmnJ/b7255c78-5d74-4fd6-a684-51adf15cff1e.JPG/r0_208_5556_3347_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg