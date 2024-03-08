'Troubled kid' to breaking barriers: how power of sport helped Karina Kiley

Growing up in outback Bourke, ask Karina Kiley what she was like as a kid and she'll laugh to tell you "terrible".
A self-described troubled child growing up, the now 37-year-old Orange City Rugby Union Club player "grew up on country" and remembers some of the best times outdoors.
Which is why if there was any code of sport going with players needed, Kiley would be bursting through the doors to make up numbers.
But Kiley quickly fell in love with footy when she found rugby league in those junior days, always wanting to "copy" her older brother and be just like him.
Without a girls' footy team at the time, she played alongside the boys. But once she reached the age of 12, girls were booted from the boys' competition.
"Not having a sport I loved to keep me on track was a curve ball and I went down some dark paths after that," Kiley said.
"I also didn't understand how crucial [sport] was for troubled kids like me, let alone every kid really."
Kiley would make it to Year 9 and leave home at 14 years old, later having three children.
But she threw herself into as many further learning opportunities as she could to "keep challenging" herself, tucking countless trade certificates under her belt.
She's currently completing her second trade as a zone substation electrical technician.
"There aren't certain roles for certain genders, so for me, I just saw it all as another opportunity, really," she said.
"To see both women's sport and women in trades change the way it has over the past 10 years is awesome.
"Makes you proud to know we took a chance to be a part of it at some point."
Kiley's been involved with many footy clubs during the years, with several in Orange making the list.
She's played league tag with Orange Hawks, Cargo Blue Heelers and Orange United, league with Orange Vipers, and rugby union with Orange Emus and Orange City Rugby Union Club.
For her, contact sport "was a game changer" in her adult life.
"I could release a lot of aggression that I had as a troubled young person and not go to jail for it, basically," Kiley said and laughed.
"But it helped me channel my anger in positive ways, where I could use it for good instead of getting myself into trouble.
"It also helped me heal from a lot of my troubles; and just from being around great role models, I learned to be better within myself."
Collecting close relationships from club to club, Kiley says the learning she's also gathered in that time can't be measured.
Even for squads with notorious feuds, she said there's a "silent respect" held between female opponents after matches are done and dusted.
"Or the way you pat your teammates on the back after you've played in the freezing snow, the pouring rain or the blistering heat," she said.
"Or how you're all showing up for each other constantly," she said.
"Sport is powerful, it really is; and that passion shows through in people just by showing up."
Fast-forward to semi-final "bragging rights on the line" in the 2023 season against rivals, Orange Emus, Kiley had to swallow two major blows on August 13 in Cowra.
One was being knocked out of finals footy, and the other, a completely ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) with multiple other knee injuries thrown in.
These included a torn meniscus, torn lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and torn medial collateral ligament (MCL), along with fractures to both her femur and tibia.
The number eight lioness said it was one of "the best yet worst" games in her footy career to date.
"We got to 12 all with eight minutes to go and that's when my whole world came crumbling down," she said.
"My knee had just completely gone as I sat [on the sideline] cheering for the girls in excruciating pain while my leg blew up like a balloon
"We lost [12 to 24], but what happened next was something I will never, ever forget."
Unable to walk to her teammates, Kiley said her squad gathered around her and started singing to mark the season's efforts.
We lost [12 to 24], but what happened next was something I will never, ever forget.- Karina Kiley on comradeship between rugby clubs.
Overwhelmed with the camaraderie, she sat beneath bags of ice cubes while tears poured down her face.
"With Emus being my old club that we played against, almost every girl on that field that day walked up and gave me a hug afterwards, and that was really special for me," she said.
"But it was that silent little way of saying 'you've got this'."
The many injured weeks to follow were a mixed bag of emotions, with Kiley unable to walk, work or play sport.
Making every attempt to keep a positive and optimistic attitude, she tried concentrating on getting stronger for the 2024 season.
But as time went on, a sense of defeat and hopelessness kicked in.
"I started to get really frustrated, isolated myself and didn't want to talk to anyone," Kiley said.
"I didn't want to see anyone play football or talk about it at all, because I hated it and I was in a really dark place.
"Then, one day, I just took it in my stride, sucked it up and stopped feeling sorry for myself."
With the support of her children and partner, Don Dundas, being her "ultimate rock", Kiley started getting involved back at work and with mates.
She went to Pride Park and got in with the club again, remembering why she loved rugby and the women she's crossed paths with in the code.
"I couldn't do much, but I just had to keep the clock ticking and force myself to be in scenarios with social interaction," she said.
"But these last few weeks at the club have made me feel at home, even though I'm still injured and unable to play this year.
"Having a great supportive network was what kept me going; and you really do become great mates with people in footy, wherever you go."
Now, recently post-operation, Kiley knows her road ahead will be long with rehabilitation and recovery.
With at least 12 months before she can play again, she's made peace with where she's at for the moment.
She also has solid plans to "torment the hell out of" her coach and paddock sisters.
But the sincere message to her footy peers and for those in similar situations is clear.
Whether it be from injury or feeling down and out, it's to phone your mates when the going gets tough.
"I'll be watching from the sidelines this year, cheering for everyone, and being more involved with my kids and their sport, helping out at the club where I can," she said.
"But the deeper message is to go to that dinner, take that walk, let that friend help where they want to, and continue to work hard and stay humble.
"Make yourself get up every day and keep that clock ticking over.
"Because life doesn't stop; so don't stop living."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.