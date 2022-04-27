sport, local-sport,

Conditions suited try-scorers on Saturday as Wade Park played host to a 40-point bonanza. Orange United Warriors League Tag side met Peak Hill with eyes on a round one win in Woodbridge Cup as the Warriors made their debut in the competition. Ultimately, their opening fixture was a success, as they came away with a 32-8 win which included six try-scorers. Coach, Jason French, said the ladies preparation had them primed for a quality season start. "They've been training well, we've had a good off-season and retained most of the players from last year," he said. "We played Peak Hill in a trial and it was quite an entertaining game and we knew they were going to be tough on the day so to get a few more points on them was a little unexpected." In an exciting contest, the ladies managed to bring the crowd to their feet on many occasions, particularly with Chrissy Sims and Rekeisha Ash-See scoring long distance tries. "It was some good lead up work, and good team-work all around," French said. "All in all it was a great team effort - special mention to one of our younger players in her first year with us, Zora Hines, who stepped up and has been playing really good tag at the back and she won our players' player. "Zora set up a number of tries and was dangerous every time." Warriors' winger, Bianca Riley, no doubt had the biggest smile on the day, scoring a double on her birthday. "She was unlucky not to get three, she's just got a knack of being in the right spot at the right time," French said. After Mid-West Cup merged with Woodbridge, French believes his side are excelling with the unpredictability that comes with a new experience. "They're excited, the excitement is the unknown," he explained. "Last year being a grand finalist (in Mid-West Cup) to then come against teams that are unknown brings a whole new challenge and the ladies are up for that challenge and looking forward to the rest of the season." Orange will also host their round two fixture at home, facing another outfit they haven't played before in the Grenfell Goannas. "They're going to be an unknown, we don't know what to expect," French said. "Hopefully we get two good wins and then we're on the road to Eugowra."

