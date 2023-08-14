Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Women's rugby: Orange Emus beat Orange City in semi-final

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
August 14 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After two derbies in as many weeks, Orange Emus women's side can't rest on their laurels ahead of another do-or-die clash on Saturday.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.