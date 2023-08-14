After two derbies in as many weeks, Orange Emus women's side can't rest on their laurels ahead of another do-or-die clash on Saturday.
Emus triumphed in the minor semi-final against Orange City 24-12 on Sunday, August 13 at Cowra Rugby Club.
It came just a week after the final derby of the regular season, also won by the ladies in green 19-12.
Emus skipper Emily Gobourg, who works for this masthead, said the lack of a home ground advantage resulted in an even match-up.
"Cowra's paddock was neutral territory for both squads, and I think that took a lot of the pent-up derby adrenaline out of it," she said.
"I think both sides showed up in a big way on Sunday and in their own style.
"We worked hard on phasing out 'the feelings' to a degree and channelled that energy into playing better rugby.
"Credit to City for their efforts on the ladder this year, and no derby game was any kind of walk in the park or breeze for us.
"They fought hard and gave it to us and we've respected that determination throughout the season."
Both teams traded tries in the first half, Leah Haydon crossing out wide to draw first blood for Emus.
But City prop Paige Selton hit back with a try of her own to ensure the teams entered the sheds locked at 5-5.
Emus hooker Laura La Spina and City centre Sarah Archer exchanged further five-pointers to leave the scoreboard reading 12-12 with time running out.
Emus then pulled away, scoring via centre Sophie Brisbane and fullback Chloe Cameron to claim bragging rights for the second week in a row.
Standing in Emus' way of a grand final appearance is Bathurst Bulldogs at Endeavour Oval.
For one club the season will end the way it started with these two teams meeting at the same venue back in round one.
Gobourg said a rigorous training regime and some personal growth had given her side a unique opportunity to claim the Westfund Ferguson Cup.
"We've progressively united week in, week out as a result and busted our guts out to back ourselves as individuals and support each other as one squad," she said.
"Our coaches Stu Brisbane and Mick Wallace run us into the ground twice a week to a point where Endeavour's lights have powered down and we've kept on training in the dark.
"Everyone has dug deep this season and that dedication has paid off in dividends."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.