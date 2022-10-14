Orange City's 1991 whitewash pride of place in club's history

In 1973 a group of blokes made a decision that would continue to be a key feature of Orange's sporting landscape almost a half century later.
Orange City Rugby Club would play their debut season the following year and the journey since has been a long and winding one.
The club traces its founding back to Tony Hoy, Nick Thompson, Rory McDowell and the Blunt family who had a team ready to go in less than a year.
Residents, regardless of their passion for rugby, will be familiar with the iconic green and orange bars that adorn the jerseys of the Lions when they play at Pride Park or far away.
But they didn't always look that way, in fact the inaugural 1974 side donned a uniform that could pass for a Wallabies strip. Lions alumni David Codey wouldn't have felt out of place when he travelled as part of the famous 1984 Wallabies grand slam team.
There have been a few alterations down the decades but the club has never strayed too far from its beloved bars.
From day one this masthead has been there to cover the club, including its 30th anniversary celebrations back in 2003 when Australia was the centre of the rugby world.
Undoubtedly the club's high point was the remarkable 1991 Central West Rugby Union campaign.
The first grade side defeated arch-rivals Orange Emus 16-3 at Carrington Park in Bathurst. That result was the fourth grand final triumph in a row with two more following in 1992 and 1993.
The fun didn't stop there however with seconds and thirds also getting the chocolates via 3-0 and 20-3 wins over CSU-Mitchell.
Even the colts got in on the act, finishing as joint premiers with Wellington after a 6-all clash.
There are many more teams that sing the club song these days with juniors from ages five to 17 and a fully fledged women's rugby program.
In 2022 the club launched its 'W Academy', a milestone just as important as the 12 first grade premierships and the introduction of juniors in 1985.
In June they took hosted a groundbreaking 'festival of footy' alongside league side Orange CYMS.
Whatever happens in the coming years one thing is for certain, those famous bars will continue to grace the pages of the paper as well as Pride Park.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
