Ryder relishing the 'vibe' after signing on as Cargo coach

With his partner playing league tag and his boss trying to recruit him for the better part of two years, Frazer Ryder was always going to land at Cargo Blue Heelers eventually.
What he didn't expect was to be in charge which is exactly what he will be doing after signing on as coach for the 2024 Woodbridge Cup season.
The 24-year old is no stranger to the competition, having enjoyed stints at Canowindra Tigers and Grenfell Goannas.
With his partner Paige Selten already playing league tag for Cargo, Ryder had made the switch from Grenfell before a casual conversation with president Ash Brown led to him taking on the coaching duties.
"I've really enjoyed training and I was talking to Browny and they hadn't got a coach yet and I just said to him 'if you want, I'm happy to do it and give it a go'," he said.
"He rang me a few weeks later and asked if I was serious and I said 'absolutely yes'.
"This will be my first time doing anything like this so I'm definitely excited for the opportunity."
The Cargo influence wasn't just coming from home either with Ryder working for former coach Duncan Young, who had been in his ear about joining the Blue Heelers for close to two years after he moved to Orange.
He said he wouldn't try to reinvent the wheel in his first season in charge and would focus on trying to keep the club an enjoyable place to be.
"I'll just lead by example on the field, put in the big efforts every game and just hopefully play hard and then hopefully off the field make training as fun as possible and get all the boys around it," he said.
"The club has always had a good atmosphere. My partner has played out there the past two years so I've been around the club for a bit and gone back to the pub with them
"It's always just been a great vibe. I always get around it and it's always a good time out there."
Despite being one of the last clubs to finalise their coaching appointments with Dan and Ebony Madden coaching league tag, Ryder said numbers had been strong at training.
"At every training we're getting about 17 to 20," he said.
"I've been keeping tally of who's been going to training and there's been 27 different blokes that have appeared so far and hopefully a few more to come.
"The hardest part is just hopefully trying to keep them throughout the year, which I believe we can do."
