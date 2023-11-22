Vipers star Kiara Sullivan has been tipped to be a decisive factor in the Western Women's Rugby League grand final after starring in the weekend's win over the Wiradjuri Goannas.
Fullback Sullivan was singled out by the Goannas after she scored a try and was dangerous throughout Saturday's 42-22 semi-final win.
The result means the Vipers will now go on to meet the Bathurst-based Panorama Platypi in the decider while the Goannas were left to lament another season of what could have been.
"Bathurst will have their hands full with Kiara," Goannas stalwart Amy Townsend said, looking at the final.
"She's come on in leaps and bounds and was just a class above."
The Goannas were again forced to change-up their lineup due to player unavailability on Saturday but at one point early in the second half were in touch with the Vipers.
A couple of errors, and a number of penalties, proved decisive though and the Orange side powered clear to win by 20 points.
"We just couldn't get the run of play. It's footy. You'll get days like that," Townsend said.
The penalty count was astronomical but to Orange's credit they played to their strengths and we didn't.
"Orange was very well-coached and that coach has done a great job with those girls."
As has been the case many times over the years, Bec Smyth was a standout for the Goannas and scored a hat-trick.
Vipers coach Ryan Prevett felt his side produced its best performance of the season when it mattered.
"If we can control the ball, we'll compete with any team," he said.
"There's been at least three games this season where we've been lucky to win and that was mainly due to lack of ball control.
"When we get our heads right and not push silly passes, we'll be right in there with a chance."
The first year Vipers coach pointed to Georgie Barrett, Lily Baker and Paige Selton as big factors for the win.
"We're peaking when it matters," he added.
Minor premiers Panorama moved through to the grand final courtesy of a 34-18 win over Mudgee.
