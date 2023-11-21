"The best comment you can get isn't that it was a good women's game, it's that it was good rugby."
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Those are the words of Steve Hamson who signed back on to coach Orange City's female side for a second straight year.
Hamson led the Lions to a third place finish and their first ever finals game in 2023.
Although City lost to cross-town rivals Orange Emus in that August 13 elimination match, the group's growth throughout the season made his decision to return in 2024 that much easier.
"Coaching the girls this year, it takes you back to why you started, which was to help people better understand the game, enjoy the game and get better," Hamson said.
"All I try and do is create an environment where they can be the best versions of themselves, whatever that is. We don't try and make them into anything they're not, it's more about safety and an enjoyable experience."
The Lions' 2023 campaign didn't get off to the best of starts however.
The first game of the season saw them lose 84-0 to eventual premiers Dubbo Roos.
After that match, the group sat down, had a discussion and decided their goal would be getting better each and every week.
Hamson believed they achieved that and now has his sights set on even more success in 2024.
"It's not all holding hands and singing Kumbaya, there's a bit of hard work that has to go into it as well," he said.
"As much as the comradery is a big part of it, so is winning. If you're not winning then training numbers drop off and everything deteriorates from there."
To make the team as competitive as possible and narrow the gap between themselves and sides like Dubbo and Bathurst, Hamson is hoping to recruit half-a-dozen new players.
"In women's rugby traditionally, we have a significant turnover which forces us back to where you've started the year before. You can't keep progressing because so many leave," he said.
"Hopefully we can get the majority returning so we can pick up where we left off."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.