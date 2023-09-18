After three moves in as many seasons new Orange CYMS coach Jack Buchanan is happy to have his future sorted before pre-season gets underway.
CYMS has made a statement of intent with the signing of Buchanan from Parkes Spacemen, where he won Group 11 player of the year.
The former Wests Tigers forward has bounced around since arriving in the region in 2020, playing for CYMS in 2021, Cowra Magpies in 2022 and Parkes in 2023.
But with the green and gold enduring the season from hell, featuring one win for first grade and reserve grade withdrawing, club figures knew they had to act.
"A few of the lads here at the club, Anthony Redfern being the main one, got in touch with me midway through the year, unfortunately the club was in a spot of bother," Buchanan said.
"It was a tough decision to make halfway through the year. We were sitting pretty good with Parkes and I really enjoyed my time there.
"They are a really well-run club top to bottom and that made the decision really hard about whether I would stay there.
"I was intrigued by the proposition and challenge of moving forward and trying to get guys back here and get this strong club back to where it was."
CYMS has wasted no time getting the rebuild underway, also luring club legend Sam Hill back from Manildra Rhinos to coach the reserve grade team.
Former coach Ethan McKellar has re-signed as a player while Rhys Draper and Ethan Bereyne return to the club, the latter after a coaching stint at Orange United Warriors.
Patrick Williams, Liam Wilson and Kaeden Dickson have also put pen to paper.
Buchanan said his focus would be on building depth and said McKellar had fostered a good culture in the face of trying circumstances.
"Once we get the local contingent signed up we can then look elsewhere outside Group 10 and 11," he said.
"One thing I've found in country footy is you have to have depth and be fit, if you have a good reggies team generally you will have a good first grade team.
"We need to make selection a bit harder.
"The biggest thing with Parkes was they were a bunch of blokes that grew up together and enjoyed playing together.
"When you have a bunch of guys who enjoy being around each other, enjoy training and going for a beer [it's important]. I think it's a big culture thing. If you can get a culture of guys who like being around each other it shows on the field.
"Even this year when times got tough they never gave up so I think the culture is here, we just need to build depth."
While excited for the challenge Buchanan said it was hard leaving Cowra where he and his wife have lived since 2020.
"I love it, it's funny Cowra is a small town but still three or four times the size of Culburra Beach where I'm from," he said.
"I love the country."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.