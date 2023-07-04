Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Peter McDonald Premiership: Orange CYMS defeat Nyngan Tigers to snap losing streak

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 4 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Ethan Mckellar took up the coaching reins at Orange CYMS he knew he had a big rebuild job on his hands.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.