Orange CYMS has turned to a club legend in a bid to restore some pride ahead of the 2024 season.
Four-time Group 10 premiership winner Sam Hill has signed on as coach for the reserve grade side after a storied playing career with the green and golds and most recently Manildra Rhinos.
Hill won grand finals in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017 and was a runner-up in 2012 and 2016.
The proud club was always going to need to leap into action after a dismal 2023 campaign where the reserves withdrew from the competition following three forfeits.
Hill revealed he'd been approached by former CYMS coach Anthony Redfern to help get the second graders back on their feet.
"Anthony Redfern contacted me about three or four months ago about getting back involved with the club," he said.
"I wasn't really playing at the time so I thought I'd get involved and try and do something. Coaching is something that I've always wanted to do so when the opportunity came up [I took it].
"The 2017 grand final was the last time I played for CYMS. It's going to be interesting to come back and see how much things have changed.
"Sully (Mick Sullivan) was the coach the whole time I was here so it will be a different environment. I'm really excited for it."
Unsurprisingly player numbers will be the first priority for Hill and he's buoyed by the strong performances of the club's under 18s contingent in 2023.
"Obviously hoping to attract a few more players and get a few of the older blokes who used to play back involved," he said.
"We need more numbers back to make the club strong again.
"I've heard the under 18s are a good side so hopefully a few of them stick around."
Having spent the past three years at Manildra where he also won back-to-back premierships, Hill plans to be just on the sideline when winter rolls around.
The big question is, will the hooker be tempted to pull on the boots for one last hurrah?
"Hopefully they aren't that desperate," he said.
"Hopefully there are enough players this year so I don't have to strap them on. I'm a bit old for that now. I enjoyed playing this year but I think I'm a little past it now."
