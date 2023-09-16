Bloomfield Tigers under 16s have survived a late scare from Lithgow Storm to be crowned undefeated Group 10 premiers.
Tigers won 26-14 in an arm-wrestle of a match between two sides who left nothing in the tank on a warm day at Wade Park.
In a game of many highlights a try to Tigers centre Zeik Selwood stole the show after combining with winger Azariah Ah-See.
Ah-See had picked the ball up off a kick before evading several defenders as he raced up the line, finding Selwood on the inside who went over to score the first try of the day.
The two swapped roles shortly after with Selwood's flick pass putting Ah-See over the corner.
The tries came after Lithgow had done well to shut down Bloomfield early, even going up after opting to take the two points from a penalty.
When Sage Toledo scored in the corner to make it 16-2 the trophy appeared to being staying in the Colour City.
But a determined second half fightback from Storm cast doubt in the minds of the home crowd as the young men from the mountains scored twice through Caleb Hughan and Corey Harrison.
The game remained delicately poised at 16-14 as Lithgow desperately searched for a winner.
It wouldn't come however with Bloomfield centre Riley Hoad scoring with two minutes remaining.
Hooker Chayse King put the icing on the cake with a runaway effort after the siren, ending his junior career with a satisfying swan dive.
An exhausted King said they were holding on for dear life in the second half in punishing conditions.
"That was great," he said.
"We just had to hold in there. It was worrying, it was so hot and we had to really grind. We did it as a team, we did it together.
"We'll be celebrating with a few pizzas and hanging out with each other."
