Bloomfield Tigers win epic under 16s Group 10 grand final against Lithgow Storm

Dominic Unwin
Updated September 16 2023 - 7:16pm, first published 7:15pm
Bloomfield Tigers under 16s have survived a late scare from Lithgow Storm to be crowned undefeated Group 10 premiers.

