After a horrific injury and plenty of life experience, Rhys Draper is back home and ready to rip in for Orange CYMS.
The former Kinross Wolaroi, Randwick rugby and Lakes United Seagulls player will don the green and gold in 2024 as the club attempts to rebuild after a hellish season.
It will be a case of take two for Draper, having signed on for CYMS under Daniel Mortimer in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury in the pre-season Bathurst knockout.
"I obviously knew the club and was pretty close to a few of the boys so it was a pretty easy signing for me," he said.
"I was a few games in [in 2021] and I was just coming out of second marker and twisted my body with my foot planted and dislocated and fractured my ankle.
"I didn't really feel it in the moment but when the pain started I was pretty quick on the green whistle. It played on my mind mentally that year and it still does but I'm working on it on a lot."
From there he moved up to Newcastle to study and found himself playing first grade for the Seagulls, an experience he was keen to bring back with him.
"I didn't really know what to expect," he said.
"It's a lot quicker and a bit more physical. Fitness is probably the biggest factor up there whereas out here it's a bit tougher and slower.
"I'm a bit of a utility. I was playing lock up at Lakes United. Ninety kilos is like a winger up there so I got thrown around a bit but I was grateful for the experience and being able to bring that knowledge back here."
A self-described "footballer player", Draper is happy to go wherever CYMS need him but said he likes to take inspiration from dad Brad Draper who played for CYMS as well as Sydney Roosters Under 21's.
In fact, he is enjoying working with his dad as a project officer in Orange while he finishes his studies remotely.
"I look up to my dad a lot," he said.
"He obviously played a lot of footy back in the day for CYMS and for the Roosters and Knights when he was younger.
"He's kind of my GOAT, you could say."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.