Orange CYMS sign former Lakes United player Rhys Draper

Dominic Unwin
Dominic Unwin
Updated July 21 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
After a horrific injury and plenty of life experience, Rhys Draper is back home and ready to rip in for Orange CYMS.

