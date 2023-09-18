CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh, Carla Freedman and Dominic Unwin were busy on the weekend, snapping away at some of the Grand Finals in Orange.
Wade Park was a hive of grand final action on Saturday and Sunday.
On Saturday the Group 10 Junior League hosted its boys' grand finals, from under 11s through under 16s, while Sunday the girls' league tag deciders were staged.
You can catch-up on all of the grand final coverage below:
