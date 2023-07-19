Orange CYMS won't field a reserve grade side for the remainder of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) following three forfeits.
CYMS were unable to take to the field against Blayney Bears at King George VI Oval on Sunday, July 16.
It's the third time this season they have forfeited, alongside away games against Dubbo CYMS on June 25 and Bathurst St Pat's on July 8.
Under NSW Rugby League competition rules, "any team/club that has forfeited twice in succession or three times in total may face elimination from the respective competition unless otherwise stipulated in the competition rules and by-laws".
Group 10 chairman Linore Zamparini confirmed the PMP board had accepted CYMS' request to withdraw from the remaining three matches.
"It's terribly disappointing because I know how much work and effort has gone into that club over the past years," he said.
"If you'd asked me at the start of the season who would fall over I would have had them at the bottom of my list.
"They made the hard call. They've tried and tried and it's just getting terribly frustrating on them and everyone else so they've decided to withdraw."
Orange CYMS president Cameron Jones said it was the "right" move for the club in what has been one of the most barren in club history.
The first grade side has just one win to their name, a shock 30-28 victory against Nyngan Tigers, while the reserve grade outfit finishes the year on zero points.
"We have made the decision to withdraw from reserve grade for the remaining three rounds," he said.
"This was obviously a tough decision but the right direction for the competition this year. We have made strides already for 2024 to ensure that we are back to our best.
"We will continue with three grades for the rest of 2023 with Under 18s and League Tag still in contention for the premiership."
