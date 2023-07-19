Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Breaking

Orange CYMS reserve grade withdraws from Peter McDonald Premiership

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 19 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange CYMS won't field a reserve grade side for the remainder of the 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership (PMP) following three forfeits.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.