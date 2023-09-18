Blayney Bears have won the Group 10 under 11s premiership with a thrilling display of end-to-end football.
The Bears beat the combined team of Bathurst Panthers/Oberon Tigers 36-24 in the first match of grand final day at Wade Park.
The teams went blow-for-blow early on with some great individual try-scoring efforts including a first half hat-trick to fullback Oscar Bright.
Bathurst/Oberon continued to hit back every time the Bears crossed the line until the second half when Blayney began to exert some dominance.
A try to Bears' hooker Max Ryan put them up 30-18 and despite another try from Panthers/Tigers to bring it back to a converted try, Blayney's Lincoln Hansworth crossed again to seal the premiership.
Blayney coach Matt Bright said it was a fantastic grand final.
"It was a great grand final, Oberon/Bathurst played so well," he said.
"It's so fantastic to watch our boys grow and develop into the team they are. They had such a great season."
