Group 10 under 11s grand final: Blayney Bears beat Bathurst Panthers/Oberon Tigers

Dominic Unwin
Dominic Unwin
Updated September 18 2023 - 10:04am, first published 10:00am
Blayney Bears have won the Group 10 under 11s premiership with a thrilling display of end-to-end football.

