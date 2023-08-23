In a year of injuries and uncertainties, Digby Cooper has been a beacon of light.
The Orange Emus prop hasn't missed a game since joining the club in 2021 and will extend that streak when they take on Bathurst Bulldogs in the Blowes Clothing Cup first grade grand final on Saturday.
At 21 years of age, Cooper is one of the youngest members of the squad seeking to avenge their defeat to the Bulldogs in the 2022 decider.
"To lose the grand final last year, that hurt very badly," he said.
"It definitely puts a lot of fire in the belly."
Cooper came across to Emus having played his junior rugby for Kinross.
Right from the onset, he felt like he'd been at the club all his life.
"Emus is like family. The culture there is second to none and I wouldn't play for anyone else in the competition, that's for sure," he said.
The 2023 campaign has been far from easy for Emus.
The injury toll continued to take its toll throughout a season in which the first grade squad finished in second, but at times looked as though they may only just scrape into the top four.
Cooper believes those setbacks have made them fight even harder.
"I think it's shown with us making the grand final that we've got a point to prove," he added.
The grand final on August 26 will be Cooper's 50th first grade appearance for Emus.
He praised the work of the club's rugby coordinator Jeremy Wallace as well as Orange Physio for helping him stay healthy all these years.
"When you're young and not old like Charlie Henley, your body tends to hold up a bit better," he said with a smile.
"Knock on wood it stays like that."
Not only would an upset victory on Saturday be a joyous occasion for the first grade side, Cooper believed it would also help inspire the next crop of budding superstars.
"As a younger player, I just want to show the juniors that age doesn't matter that much once you do get to grade," he said.
"Just look at Xavier Gosewisch, the X-Man, shout out to him. He's only 19 but he was playing Country 18s (in 2022) and he's in the first grade squad. He pushes well above his weight."
The first grade grand final will take place at Bathurst's Ashwood Park and kick off at 3.15pm.
Cooper said moral was high amongst the team and they think they can come out of Saturday's game with a win next to their name.
"We're going in there with full belief," he said.
"All the pressure is on Bulldogs, we've got nothing to lose. I'm very excited to fight for 80 and hopefully get a bit of revenge."
