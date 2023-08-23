Jesse Pavlovich isn't sure whether Saturday will be his last ever game for Orange City but he knows the nerves will be there regardless.
The veteran prop will pack down for the Lions when they take on Bathurst Bulldogs in the second grade Blowes Cup grand final at Ashwood Park on August 26.
The 35-year old said he would think about his future after the full-time whistle but was enjoying grand final week preparations at Pride Park.
"If it was up to me I'd play forever but we've just had our third baby so as much as I love it, family comes first," he said.
"There would be a lot to think about but right now I'm just focused on the weekend and I might think about retirement after the final whistle regardless of the result.
"I tend to feel pressure on the day but right now I feel good. But come Saturday I will be nervous as hell, I might need to stick to porridge and water that morning."
City has enjoyed a remarkable finals campaign, beating Dubbo Kangaroos 29-24 in the minor semi-final before a Duncan Young sideline conversion on the siren secured victory against rivals Orange Emus in the preliminary final.
Pavlovich said the team was still feeling the buzz and was determined to bring some some silverware for the club in its 50th year.
"Everyone is really excited," he said.
"We are also still very stoked about getting those two semi-final wins the way we did.
"Darren Wooding the third grade coach has organised for a big bus of supporters to go down and it's great for the proud Orange City community.
"We've had a couple of tough years so to have two teams in a grand final is really special."
Standing in their way is an unbeaten Bulldogs side who will start as heavy favourites.
Pavlovich said the side knew what they had to do to win the game.
"We know we can win, we know we are heavy underdogs but we're ready for it," he said.
"We played a bit into Emus' hands last week by giving away silly penalties so we have to minimise those silly mistakes against Bathurst.
"We can't feed into their strengths, we need to play to ours and put them under pressure.
"It will be a great day, we'd like to thank everyone involved in making rugby happen especially the officials. They have a thankless job at times but there's no game without them."
